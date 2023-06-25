Check your tickets.

A Stratford Lotto player is $23,939 richer this week thanks to Lotto Second Division.

The lucky Lotto ticket holder was one of 23 players to win $23,939 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The ticket was bought from Stratford New World, which has had a streak of selling winning tickets recently, with a Lotto First Division win netting a customer $500,000 just last month.

In Saturday night’s draw, one of the winners also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $64,250.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.