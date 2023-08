The Stratford Primary School Tuis won the Year 7 and 8 section one. Photo / Netball Taranaki

Stratford netball teams took to the court for the Stratford Satellite competition.

Stratford Satellite competition results, first placed:

Senior : Section one Steelformers Netball Club senior A, section two Eltham Netball Club senior A, section three Stratford High School Warriors. Senior Social: section one Steelformers Netball Club Steelformers, section two Steelformers Netball Club Divas. Year 7 and 8: section one Stratford School Tūī, section two Eastern Districts Netball Club Flyers.