The Stratford Midweek Badminton Club is open for all, regardless of one's level of experience or skill. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Stratford Midweek Badminton Club is open for all, regardless of one's level of experience or skill. Photo / Alyssa Smith

After a 12-month break, the Stratford Midweek Badminton Club is back in full swing.

Badminton player Jane Roguski first joined the club nine years ago.

“When I lived in Whangamōmona, I would drive my children to school, and I discovered the Midweek Club. It’s a sociable bunch of people and it’s an activity to fill in the morning.”

Unlike other clubs, people pay per session instead of requiring membership.

“It gives people the opportunity to have that flexibility. They can come any Monday they like.”

Jane says the club is looking for more members.

“Last year, we were unable to operate because we didn’t have enough members to operate. We don’t want to lose this club, so we’re looking for more members. We have enough capacity to run four courts at the same time. We’re looking for more people to come in and play, whether they’re looking for a way to fill in their Monday morning or want to play a game of badminton during their work lunch break.”

The club caters for all players.

“We’re a social club. The great thing about this club is that regardless of your fitness level or skill set, you can come along and have some fun.”

Rackets are supplied, and people are asked to wear comfy shoes.

“We look forward to meeting people for a fun, mid-morning game of badminton.

The Details:

What: Stratford Midweek Badminton Club

When: Each Monday, 11am-1pm

Where: Stratford War Memorial Centre, Stratford

Cost: $5 per session