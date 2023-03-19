The Stratford men's basketball team receiving the trophy from Coach's wife Rachel McKean.

A Stratford basketball team were the winners of a tournament dedicated to a well-known Taranaki basketball coach.

The inaugural Coach McKean Memorial Tournament was organised to honour the late Steve McKean, best known as Coach.

Coach was the patron for Basketball Taranaki, spent some time teaching at Spotswood College and was the regional director of the Taranaki Secondary Schools’ Sports Association (TSSSA) for 20 years.

Funds raised from the tournament went to the Coach McKean Fund, a sports endowment fund for young athletes.

Stratford Basketball Association president Shane Downs says Coach was a big supporter of Stratford basketball.

“He was a great guy. All the teams in the tournament brought their all for Coach. It was magic watching everyone play to honour him.”

Coach was well-known in the region, he says, with many of the players and coaches having a personal connection to him.

“Quintin Bailey took on the role of coach and captain for Stratford. Quintin had a lot to do with Coach. Willie Banks, the coach of our women’s team, also knew Coach well. Our Stratford teams had a lot of connections to Coach, so I think that drove both teams to do their best.”

The Stratford men’s basketball team won the Coach McKean Men’s Memorial Award, and Shane says the team worked hard the entire weekend to get the top spot.

“The first game was against New Plymouth. We had a comfortable win against them before facing off against Hāwera, winning that match as well. We then played against Ōpunake, and Morgan Trott scored a three-pointer right on the buzzer to allow us to win that match by two points.”

The Stratford women's team placed third in the tournament.

Each player was a stand-out in the men’s team, he says, with Brad Anderson stepping up as point guard on the second day of the tournament.

“Brad played the position after our original point guard could no longer play due to injury. He played in this position alongside Kobe Lucas. All of the players did exceptionally well and all had stellar performances.”

The team met New Plymouth again in the final, and Shane describes the match as a “high-point” game.

“It was a titanic tussle, with the score changing hands numerous times. We looked to have lost until Morgan knocked down a huge three-pointer on the buzzer to put us into overtime. The final score was 112-99, with Stratford winning the match. The New Plymouth team played very well, with Logan Dicker for putting up 50 points in a great display of shooting.”

Quintin was Stratford’s top scorer, receiving the Most Valuable Player medal for the final. Shane says the Stratford women’s team also had a successful weekend, placing third in the women’s competition.

“They lost their first game against Hāwera, but came back to win against them. I’d like to thank Willie Banks for coaching, and Phillipa Smith for managing. I’d also like to congratulate all the women’s team members. Some even travelled back from Hamilton to represent the Stratford Basketball Association, so that support is very much appreciated.”

Results:

Men:

First - Stratford

Second - New Plymouth

Third - Hāwera

Women:

First - Ōpunake

Second - New Plymouth

Third - Stratford

Players in double figures included:

Stratford: Quintin Bailey, 43, Brad Anderson, 22, Morgan Trott, 19 and Cameron Trethewey, 18

New Plymouth: Logan Dicker, 50, Ben Carlile-Smith, 17 and Sam McKinstry, 12