Stratford Lions serving refreshments at Hilltop Garden during Taranaki Fringe Festival

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Hilltop Garden owner Ruth Taunt and Stratford Lion Bev Hartley. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Visitors to one of the gardens in the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival will be able to enjoy light refreshments while admiring the views.

Members of the Stratford Lions Club will be at Ruth Taunt’s Hilltop Garden daily during the 10-day festival, serving hot drinks and sweet treats, all in the name of a good cause.

Taunt, who is entering the festival for the last time, said she talked to her friend Bev Hartley, who is a member of the Stratford Lions Club, asking if the club would like to do some fundraising during the festival.

“I asked if they’d like to raise money by offering refreshments. All the money they raise supports the community.”

Hartley said people will enjoy the views at Taunt’s garden as well as features including a large rockery, a tunnel house, pots, raised vegetable gardens, chooks, garden rooms and an orchard.

“I’ve seen the progress of her garden - she’s done so much work. There are also nice views of the mountain and farmlands.”

She said it’s the club’s first time being involved in the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival.

“We’ll be there over the whole 10 days. We’re very thankful to Ruth for helping the Lions and inviting us to fundraise over the 10 days. If it’s raining we’ll be offering refreshments inside by the nice cosy fire.”

Hartley said when visitors purchase a hot drink or sweet treat, the money will go back into Stratford.

“The money raised will go directly into the community through various projects.”

The details:

What: Hilltop Garden – Taranaki Fringe Festival

When: November 1-10, 9am – 5pm

Cost: $2 entry fee, bring cash for refreshments

