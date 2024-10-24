Hilltop Garden owner Ruth Taunt and Stratford Lion Bev Hartley. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Visitors to one of the gardens in the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival will be able to enjoy light refreshments while admiring the views.

Members of the Stratford Lions Club will be at Ruth Taunt’s Hilltop Garden daily during the 10-day festival, serving hot drinks and sweet treats, all in the name of a good cause.

Taunt, who is entering the festival for the last time, said she talked to her friend Bev Hartley, who is a member of the Stratford Lions Club, asking if the club would like to do some fundraising during the festival.

“I asked if they’d like to raise money by offering refreshments. All the money they raise supports the community.”

Hartley said people will enjoy the views at Taunt’s garden as well as features including a large rockery, a tunnel house, pots, raised vegetable gardens, chooks, garden rooms and an orchard.