Stratford Lions hold midwinter dinner and announce new committee

Members of the Stratford Lions committee. Photo / Supplied

The new leadership team for the Stratford Lions has been announced and all club members are ready to continue their work helping the community through fundraising and volunteering.

This month members came together to enjoy a midwinter Christmas dinner at the TET Stadium restaurant in Stratford.

The past 12 months have been a busy time for members, with plenty of projects undertaken.

In this time the club has helped the community and organisations further afield through donations to the Wellington Children's Hospital, and the new St John ambulance station in Stratford. A donation towards the cost of a basketball hoop and seating in the Stratford bike park development in Victoria Park was also made, while a Pink Ribbon Breakfast fundraiser at Azure Cafe was well supported by club members.

At the end of last year, members were kept busy with fundraising and volunteering commitments, including the ever-popular Christmas raffle for the Christmas stocking as well as helping at the Stratford A&P Show. Members were also busy while the Americarna cars came into town in February, running tours of the glockenspiel for a gold coin donation.

It's not been a case of all work and no play, however, with members also enjoying a variety of social events, including a river trip on board the Waimarie steam boat down the Whanganui river, a dinner at the Waitotara Hotel, and another dinner at Fern Lodge in Inglewood.

Committee: President Trudy Sullivan, vice-president Steve Paxton, 2nd president TBA, immediate president Jean Taylor, secretary Colleen Moore, treasurer Peter Death, almoner Raewyn McDonald, tail twister Michael Coe, lion tamer Beverley Hartley, publicity officer Christine Paxton, bulletin editor Jean Taylor

Directors: Michael Walmsley (projects), Steve Paxton (membership), Donna Bridgeman (community), Jenny and Roger Hignett (social)