Stratford Lions Club members recognised for years of service

From left: Robin Love, Trudy Sullivan, Wayne Burnand, Roger Hignett and Jean Taylor. Absent: Mike Walmsley. Photo/ Supplied.

Six members of the Stratford Lions Club were acknowledged at a recent meeting for their long service records.

Robin Love (30 years), Roger Hignett (25), Wayne Burnand (20), Trudy Sullivan (15), Mike Walmsley (15) and Jean Taylor (10) have given a total of 115 years of service.

All of the members have held the positions of president, project, community and social directors.

Robin has taken a lead role in the club's main fundraiser, the Christmas Stocking Raffle and the A&P Show parking for many years.