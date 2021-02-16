Stratford Lions Club members recognised for years of service

Six members of the Stratford Lions Club were acknowledged at a recent meeting for their long service records.
Robin Love (30 years), Roger Hignett (25), Wayne Burnand (20), Trudy Sullivan (15), Mike Walmsley (15) and Jean Taylor (10) have given a total of 115 years of service.
All of the members have held the positions of president, project, community and social directors.
Robin has taken a lead role in the club's main fundraiser, the Christmas Stocking Raffle and the A&P Show parking for many years.