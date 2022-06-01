Stratford Lions Club members wore their best pink for the breakfast. Photo/ Supplied

It might have been a grey wet day on Sunday, May 15, but it was bright and cheery inside the TET MultiSports Centre, Stadium Restaurant and Bar.

Stratford Lions Club members and friends, many wearing pink as a nod towards their intention, feasted on a fabulous breakfast buffet provided by the staff at the TET for their annual Pink Ribbon Breakfast fundraiser.

Pink clothing items ranged from ties to jackets and even pink shoes.

The occasion was the annual Pink Ribbon Breakfast fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Event organisers Jenny Hignett and Colleen More wish to acknowledge the generosity of the TET staff, who donated not only their time but all the food.

Thanks to their kind gesture, the event raised $1300. This amount included raffle proceeds and will be donated to the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation to support ongoing development and research into ways to combat breast cancer.