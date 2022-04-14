Each kit is loosely based on William Shakespeare. Photo/ Supplied

April is William Shakespeare's birth month and to celebrate, Stratford Library have created some special take and make packs.

Community engagement librarian Kate Fairhurst says as the town is named after The Bard it's important for tamariki to learn about him.

"We've created these take and make packs for children to learn about William Shakespeare in a fun way."

The take and make packs are available each Tuesday and Thursday of the school holidays on a first-in, first-served basis.

"The Tuesday packs are free but for the Thursday packs, people need to register on eventbrite. They cost $3. The first week of the take and make packs are sold out but there is a waiting list."

All of the packs are loosely based on Shakespeare and his plays as well as some other familiar stories tamariki might recognise, she says.

"The lion masks tie in with The Lion King which shares similarities with William Shakespeare's play Hamlet, we also have shields, a fairy or dinosaur garden and jester hats."

The Details:

What: Take and Make packs:

Where: Pick up at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre

When: April 19: Lion Mask Kit, call in to pick up. April 21: Fairy Garden or Dino Garden Kit, register on eventbrite.co.nz, $3 each. April 26: Jester Hat Kit, call in to pick up. April 28: Shield Kit - register on eventbrite.co.nz, $3 each.