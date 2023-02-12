Stratford bookworms have read their way through a wide range of books over the last year. Photo / Unsplash

Romances, both modern and historical, and books about homes, of all sizes and ages, were top of the pile for Stratford bookworms last year.

The most-borrowed fiction book last year was Maya Linnell’s Magpie’s Bend - a rural romance set in a small country town in Australia. Nicky Pellegrino’s Italian based romance novel, To Italy, With Love, was the second most popular with the second book in Anna Jacob’s Backshaw Moss series, A Valley Secret, coming in third.

Bridget Roper, Stratford library and visitor information centre team leader, says she was slightly surprised none of Lucinda Riley’s books made it into the top 10 list of most borrowed books for the year.

“However, while Lucinda Riley is definitely one of the most popular authors with our readers, at 500 plus pages her books are notably longer than other contemporary fiction books, so another title might circulate two or three times in the time it takes a borrower to finish one of the Seven Sisters novels.”

Lucinda Riley’s The Missing Sister does feature in the top five list when it comes to audio books borrowed through library app Libby. Author Julia Quinn, whose books are enjoying a surge in popularity thanks to the Bridgerton television series, also appears on the Libby list, which doesn’t surprise Bridget.

“People are really looking for escapism in their books while the world is so chaotic. Coming to the library and getting a book is a treat that doesn’t cost you anything.”

When it comes to non-fiction, house design and style was a clear focus last year, with the top three spots all going to books on the subject. The most-borrowed non-fiction book was Rural Modern, a coffee table style book by acclaimed photographer and writer Russell Abraham, featuring a range of modern country houses.

In second place is Lucinda Diack’s Converted Houses: New Zealand architecture recycled which features a range of old buildings across New Zealand which have been converted into living spaces.

The tiny house trend seems to have captured the attention of library users, with the third most-borrowed non-fiction book, Living big in a tiny house by Bryce Langston focused on design projects for smaller spaces.

When it comes to younger readers, some authors have a large fan base in Stratford, says Bridget, with Jess Kinney’s Wimpy Kid series scoring three of the top 10 spots on the list, and Meredith Costain’s Ella Diaries series taking out another three spots.

Bridget says children tend to know exactly what they like in a book.

“Children’s books in series have always been popular – who doesn’t remember Anne of Green Gables or the Hardy Boys? When they read books in a series, kids become familiar with the character and setting and how the stories work, and they want to keep going back to find out what happens next. Hooking kids into a series is a great way to get them reading and coming back for more.”

While some books are more popular than others, Bridget says she is confident everyone can find a book they will enjoy at the library as there is plenty to choose from.

“We hold 22,059 physical items in the library and via Libby 31,131 ebooks, 7894 audiobooks and 4474 magazines.”

The library currently has 5867 adult library card holders and 787 children on the books, and membership is free for all Stratford and neighbouring district residents.



