The town's library was briefly locked down this morning. Photo / NZME

Library users in Stratford found themselves browsing the books for longer than they may have planned, when police placed the facility into lockdown this morning.

A police spokesperson says police were in the area of Prospero Place and Broadway this morning, responding to a report of a man with a weapon following a verbal altercation on Broadway.

"Initially, it was reported the man had a firearm, however, this was not the case and police have spoken with those involved."

One person was taken into custody before being released without charge, says the spokesperson.

A Stratford District Council spokesperson says the building, which is home to the i-Site and the library, was placed in lockdown at the request of police to keep staff and patrons safe during the incident.

"The facility has now reopened and is operating as normal."

Anne Selton says she hadn't expected to see armed police in the town when she stopped for a coffee on her way from Wellington to Hamilton.

"I had parked my car and was looking for a cafe when I saw police running through the area with what looked like rifles. It was quite scary, especially as I didn't know what was happening. I did get my coffee but wondered if I should look for something a bit stronger after that excitement."

Despite the unexpected excitement, she said she would probably stop in the town again on her return trip next week.

"Hopefully, I won't see any more armed police, though - I think once was enough."