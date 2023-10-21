The Stratford Library is hosting a free quiz for New Zealand Cyber Safety Week. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Next week is New Zealand Cyber Safety Week and the Stratford Library is hosting a quiz to ensure everyone knows how to be cyber-safe.

Customer service officer Jane Roguski says the quiz is for senior citizens.

“We want to help reassure them about being online and some of the steps to take to protect yourself.”

The quiz will be multi-choice and cover different areas of cyber safety, she says.

“There’ll be questions about software updates, two-factor authentication, how to be secure with information and the importance of not handing out login information. Once the quiz is over I will have pamphlets to give out with more information.”

Jane will also be there to talk about how to handle scam emails.

“It’s quite scary when you’re sent a scam. The most important thing is to not click the link. If you have, then the next step is to stay calm, contact your bank and then disconnect your devices from the internet.”

She says the library also runs free courses from the DIAA (Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa) to help people get online.

“These cover a range of areas from online shopping and banking, how to find information on the internet and connecting with families via online calls. The course is four weeks long with two-hour sessions. You can register your interest by coming in and having a chat.”

She says the library is also part of the Skinny Jump programme, which helps get people online.

“This is for people who can’t afford to get online. They get given a free modem and 15 gigs of data each month. They can then add 35 gigs of data for just $5.”

Being digital is part of today’s world, she says, and it’s important to do it safely.

“We’re here to help anyone that has any concerns or questions about being online.”

The Details:

What: Stratford Library cyber safety quiz

When: Thursday, November 2, 1.30-2.30pm

Where: Stratford Library, Prospero Place

Other: Free.











