Stratford Central Kindergarten tamariki Carter Harris (5), Nyssa Pellowe (4), Alyssa Scott (4), Stella Harris (3), Sophie Danz (5) and Aria- Jay Pollock (4) standing next to the tallest sunflower in the region, grown for the Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford Central Kindergarten tamariki Carter Harris (5), Nyssa Pellowe (4), Alyssa Scott (4), Stella Harris (3), Sophie Danz (5) and Aria- Jay Pollock (4) standing next to the tallest sunflower in the region, grown for the Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Tamariki at Stratford Central Kindergarten reached for the sky in a sunflower project and almost got there, with their tallest sunflower reaching 182cm.

That measurement got them to the top of the charts for Taranaki in the Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project.

The project asks kindergarten-aged children to grow sunflowers from seeds supplied by Daltons, with the aim of growing the tallest flower or one with the widest head.

In Taranaki, 932 children took part in the project, all enjoying the chance to learn a bit more about nature and the science of flower growing.

While it is the first time the Stratford Central kindergarten has won the tallest flower category, flowers from there have previously won the largest sunflower head in the region twice.

Nyssa Pellowe (4) grew the tallest sunflower in Taranaki out of the kindergartens who participated in the Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project.

The winning sunflower was grown by 4-year-old Nyssa Pellowe. She says her flower needed dirt, sunshine and lots of water.

“My sunflower makes me feel happy. It is so pretty and tall.”

Teacher Erin Whitcombe says the pupils and staff always look forward to the sunflower competition.

“Tamariki enjoy the hands-on experience that comes with caring for their sunflowers. Tamariki sang to their seedlings to give them that extra boost, which must have helped. Thanks so much to Daltons for providing such a rewarding learning experience for our kindergarten.”

Pukekura Kindergarten won the widest sunflower head in Taranaki in the Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project.

The winner of Taranaki’s widest sunflower head was Pukekura Kindergarten, with a flower measuring at 11cm in diameter.

Teacher Jennifer Hoskin-Leece says the children at Pukekura Kindergarten enjoyed watching the seeds grow into big plants.

“This project works well alongside our kindergarten philosophy, Te Whariki and Enviroschools Kaupapa. We’re so excited to be first-time winners. Our tamariki are inspired.”

Daltons general manager Colin Parker says the project is successful thanks to the many people involved.

“We are very thankful for the support of our project partners and the 11 kindergarten associations that participated. Special thanks also to all the wonderful teachers – your guidance and support for the tamariki throughout this project helped us spread a love of gardening to the next generation.”