Stratford District Council wants feedback on the proposed first phase of the School Safety Improvement Project. Photo / NZME

Feedback is wanted on plans to make kids safer when cycling and walking in Stratford.

Stratford District Council’s School Safety Improvement Project aims to keep tamariki safe. The plans for the first phase of the project are out and the council wants feedback.

The plans for the first phase of the development include safe walking and protected two-way cycle paths between Avon School, Stratford Primary School and St Joseph’s School.

Connections will be developed between the schools to Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, TET Multisports Stadium, and State Highway 3, and a safe crossing point installed on Pembroke Rd for better access into and from Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls.

The proposed changes will affect Hamlet, Regan and Portia streets on the north side of Stratford, and Miranda, Celia, and Hamlet streets on the south.

Phase 2 plans, which will go out for public feedback later in the year, include accessible crossing points on State Highway 3 and walking and cycling paths to better connect Stratford High School and destinations like Stratford Bike Park and Whakaahurangi Marae.

The total value of both phases of the project, supported by Transport Choices, is $7.8 million. Transport Choices funding will cover 80 per cent of the project, with a 20 per cent co-funding contribution from Stratford District Council.

Stratford District Council director of assets Victoria Araba says the planned improvements will put Stratford on the road to having a healthy travel network that works for all members of the community.

“You should be able to jump on a bike, go for a walk, or head out on your mobility scooter to safely get to where you need to go in your neighbourhood. Our Transport Choices project is about giving our tamariki, whānau, and community the confidence to get out there and enjoy being active in our awesome town.”

She says Stratford District Council is proud of the proposal.

“We think we’ve got the right mix between looking after our vehicle users and encouraging environmentally friendly travel options, but we want our locals to give us their views as well. Tell us what you think. If you’ve got questions, there’ll be lots of opportunities to talk to our Transport Choices team in the next few weeks.”

Waka Kotahi urban mobility manager Kathryn King says Stratford’s School Safety Improvement Projects are a shining example of how the transport agency and councils can work together to have a lasting impact on the community.

“Our streets need to change. It’s becoming clear that our communities want safer, more resilient and adaptable streets with less traffic, so children can confidently walk or bike to school, and so people can consider getting to work on a bike instead of a car.”

District residents can visit Stratford.govt.nz/HaveYourSay to view the full set of plans and give their feedback online. Plans and paper feedback forms are available at Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre, Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, and the council’s service centre.

There will be a number of Transport Choices drop-in sessions to discuss the proposed first phase.

Drop-in sessions

Wednesday August 23, 2.30pm–4pm, Stratford Primary School.

Thursday August 24, 2.30pm–4pm, St Joseph’s School.

Thursday August 24, 5.30pm–7pm, TET Multisports Stadium.

Every Friday from August 28-September 8, 9am-1pm in the Kowhai Room at the Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre.

For more information email TransportChoices@Stratford.govt.nz or call 06 765 6099.







