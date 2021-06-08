Stratford junior hockey teams enjoy Monday night matches

The Year 3 and 4 Te Kiri and Stratford Primary School hockey teams in action.

The Year 3 and 4 Te Kiri and Stratford Primary School hockey teams in action.

Junior hockey teams have enjoyed taking to the turf and playing hockey.

Taranaki Hockey Umpire coach Glen Taylor says the Year 3/4 and 5/6 teams play on a Monday evening.

"The Year 5-and-6 teams play on a half-field while the Year 3-and-4 teams play on a quarter-field. They're all playing very well."

Glen says the games are umpired by youth umpires.

"It's great the kids are having a run-around but what is also important is promoting umpiring as a sport. At this age umpiring a game is a great way to develop a more in-depth knowledge of the game that can be used to a player's advantage."