Teresa Roodbean-Hopkins aims to s[read Christmas cheer and help a local organisation.

A Stratford home will get families into the Christmas spirit and raise funds for a local organisation.

Teresa Roodbean-Hopkins loves Christmas, and this year she is spreading her festive cheer by opening her Christmas grotto to the public this weekend.

"I love Christmas. The grandkids help me each year to get my house ready for the holiday season."

For the price of a donation people can enter the Christmas Grotto and know they're helping a good cause.

"Christmas is about the spirit of giving. In the past I've been part of the Team HOPE Christmas Homes for HOPE fundraiser but this year I decided to spread the Christmas cheer and help another organisation."

This year Teresa has decided to support Gabby's Starlit HOPE. The organisation was started by New Plymouth girl Gabby Devine, who died of bone cancer in 2015, aged 13.

Gabby started the charity to give gifts to children in the oncology wards at Starship and Taranaki Base Hospital. She completed 1000 "Starlit HOPE" random acts of kindness.

"I was at Hāwera Hospital and one of the workers told me about Gabby's Starlit HOPE and all the good they do at both the hospitals and in the community. I thought it'd be a great organisation to support."

Teresa Roodbean-Hopkins and her grandkids decorated the house with family-friendly Christmas decorations.

She has decorated her whole house for Christmas.

"The lounge, kitchen, dining room and bedrooms are all Christmas themed and I can't wait for people to see what me and the grandkids have come up with."

Her home has family-friendly Christmas decorations, ready to get everyone in the festive mood, she says.

"For me Christmas is about family and sharing special memories with your children and grandchildren. My home has lots of decorations that will be sure to get kids and adults excited for Christmas."

Teresa hopes to get people ready for the holiday season.

"I encourage people to bring their kids and get them excited about Christmas. There's nothing better than the excitement on children's faces when they see Christmas decorations and fully get into the holiday spirit."

The Details:

What: Christmas Grotto for Gabby's Starlit HOPE.

When: Saturday November 19 11.30am-6pm, Sunday November 20:11.30am-4pm.

Where: 8 Cordelia St, Stratford.

Cost: a donation to go towards Gabby's Starlit HOPE.