The Stratford hockey teams played well in their weekend matches. Photo/ Unsplash

Alpha Sports Stratford Premier Women's team travelled to New Plymouth on Friday night to play New Plymouth Old Boys black.

After a few weeks of injuries and sickness, it was great to have a full-strength team. The game started strong with some excellent passing and communication from Stratford.

It was a very even first half with both teams mounting some strong attacks. NPOB showed grit in the second half to score the game's only goal, and retain the challenge shield with a 1-0 victory.

On Saturday it was another top-of-the-table clash for Stratford Broadway Men, this time against old foes Northern Masters.

Broadway dominated possession throughout the game but Masters was the first to score with two penalty corner goals against the run of play.

Down but not out, Broadway showed real tenacity to keep working hard and trust in their game plan. They were rewarded for this with a goal through a tight-angle shot from Julian O'Sullivan.

Still 2-1 down going into the last quarter, Broadway stepped it up another notch and was finally able to draw level through a well-recovered penalty corner gone wrong finished by a solid shot from Brayden Sharp.

They earned the well-deserved win in the end with Rhyley Coles staying composed in front of goal and flicking over a diving keeper to finish and to retain the Championship Men Challenge Trophy.

Stratford Avon Men played Northern Wolves in New Plymouth on Saturday.

With a few Avon players out, the team had to get a couple of ring-ins, which proved to be a big help.

Anthony Boyder came down and got his name on the scorecard with a great strike from a penalty corner.

The Wolves proved they were dangerous with a counter strike and scored to go into halftime tied up.

Avon was making good team passages of play and great linking, but the pressure Wolves put on was too much and they scored in the 3rd quarter. Alex Yule did his best to keep them out for the rest of the game. Final score 2-1.

Games this week:

Friday in Stratford: 6.30pm Broadway Men v Te Kiri Rovers.

Saturday in Stratford: 3.30pm Prem Men v NPOB Men, 5pm Prem Women v NPOB White.

Saturday in New Plymouth: 1.30pm B Women v NUHC Hawks, 5pm Avon Men v Masters Men.