Stratford hockey: Teams receive mixed results in weekend fixtures

The CMK Stratford Premier Women's team played against the Northern Wildcats over the weekend.

The CMK Stratford Premier Women's team played against the Northern Wildcats over the weekend.

On Friday evening the Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Prem Men's team played against Northern Raptors in New Plymouth.

The game was a must win for both teams. Stratford put pressure on early with a goal from Ethan Lehmann.

Stratford continued to attack for most of the second quarter and were rewarded with another two goals, one from Curtis Boyde and the other from Leslie Longstaff.

This turned into a game of two halves and Northern got a sniff in when they scored their first goal in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was one goal feast of 17 minutes, with Northern scoring three goals to make it 4-all with five minutes to go.

Luckily Curtis stepped up again and put Stratford back in the lead. Northern pulled off their keeper to try and tie the game up once again but we managed to sort the mess out. Ethan got his hat trick goal near fulltime. Final score 6-4 to Stratford.

Coming off a high from last week's win over Masters, CMK Stratford Premier Women were keen to see what they could do against Northern Wildcats on Saturday's match in Stratford.

The first quarter was full of excitement, with Stratford turning the scoreboard over first with a shot from the right by Kylee Perrett.

Northern retaliated without hesitation, coming back to double Stratford's count before the first break. The second and third quarters went scoreless, but Wildcats came in for the kill in the fourth, scoring two more goals to close the game 4-1. Simple basics let Stratford down this week.

Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford B Women lost 6-nil to Northern Hawks. It was certainly a tough day at the office for the girls (and spectators) for this game. The ball just didn't seem to go Stratford's way and the girls struggled to settle and gel together. Plenty to work on for the next game.

Broadway took on top of the table Masters Men this week. It is always a close game between the two sides, a game that they both look forward to.

This time Masters were the better side on the day winning 3-0. Broadway started well but could not convert pressure into goals. Then against the run of play Masters worked two quick goals. This put Broadway on the back foot chasing the game for the second quarter.

The third quarter was Broadway's best. The team came together and managed to get some solid passes and some good scoring opportunities but they just couldn't convert. Unfortunately, once again Masters scored against the run of play to finish off a solid win.

Saturday in Stratford:

12.30pm Avon Men v Northern Masters

2pm Stratford B Women v Apex

3.30pm Stratford Prem Men v Te Kiri Rangers

5pm Broadway Men v Te Kiri Rovers

Saturday in New Plymouth:

5.30pm Stratford Prem Women v NPOB Black