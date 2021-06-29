Stratford: Hockey teams play well in weekend fixtures

Curtis Boyde in action against NPBHS in New Plymouth. Photo/ Supplied

On Saturday in New Plymouth the Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Prem Men's team is on its way to the premier men's finals for 2021, after a stellar performance against New Plymouth Boys' High School 1st XI.

The guys had a 2-all draw at the end of full time. Stratford's two goals were scored by Shaun Darth. The team had seven minutes of golden time with no score so it then went into shootouts.

Curtis Boyde stepped up and scored the winning goal. However, the hero of the day was Liam McSweeney who stopped Boys' High with everything he had, with the best goalkeeping of the year, to send the team into the finals.

The CMK Stratford Prem Women's team had a convincing 5-2 win against Masters. They now have the chance to play for third place in the Taranaki Hockey Premier Competition on Friday night.

Both teams put in a solid performance in tough weather. Three goals came from Lara Williams and two from Rebecca Burnard. A great team effort all round to gain that important position.

On Saturday the Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford B women's team had a friendly game against Te Kiri.

Stratford really put up a strong show and played with the same passion from start to end, even with the weather getting consistently worse.

Kate Swan and Stella Atkinson made some incredible goal-line saves, with Lexi Maketoni and Kelly Larsen getting some good runaways up front. Unfortunately, Te Kiri proved too strong with Stratford going down 7-0.

In Stratford, Avon and Broadway came together for the third time this season this week for a friendly match.

Broadway won direct entry into the final with their epic win over Masters last week. Avon, on the other hand, unfortunately finished bottom of the table due to rain postponing their match, then not being able to field a team for a midweek clash.

The game was badly affected by the weather and canned at halftime. However, the weather didn't dampen the enthusiasm of either team. The shortened game was played in great spirits with lots of laughs and banter about.

There were opportunities for both teams, but with Broadway gaining most of the possession, Brooke Wyllie was able to convert a PC with a drag flick to the bottom right.

Josh Trowbridge also did well to earn a penalty stroke, but when given the opportunity to take it he couldn't convert. Broadway are excited to be one of the top two Stratford teams in the finals to be held at home on Saturday.

The finals take place on Saturday:

10.00am Championship women

12.00pm Championship men: Broadway v Masters

2.00pm Premier women

4.00pm Premier Men: Stratford Prem Men v NPOB