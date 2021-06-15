Stratford hockey: teams play determinedly over the weekend

The Stratford hockey teams played well in their weekend matches. Photo / Supplied

It was a tough day at the office for the CMK Stratford Prem Women's in a must-win quarter-final guarantee, and Shield challenge against Hāwera on Friday.

The absence of two experienced forwards hit the team hard, however the younger players demonstrated new-found patience under pressure.

The second half was an onslaught of defensive penalty corners, but Stratford's defence stood up to the heat, keeping so many out. In the fourth quarter, Stratford stepped up in desperation with Rebecca Dearden punching one in the back of the net. Final score 5-1 to Hāwera.

The Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford premier men's team played New Plymouth Boys' High School 1st XI.

It was always going to be a tough match, but going two goals down in the first two minutes didn't help. The team kept their heads up and kept attacking.

David Jackson got a nice penalty corner for the team to get one back. The game went back and forth quite a bit with Boys' High taking all the opportunities they could. They scored another three goals, then Leslie Longstaff scored a goal for Stratford. The opposition managed another goal for a final score of 6-2 to New Plymouth Boys'.

Broadway needed a win on the weekend to secure second place moving into semi-finals week.

Unfortunately, despite vigilant efforts all over the park they could only muster a 1-1 draw against the NPBHS 2nd XI.

It was a tight, well-fought game between the two sides. This result meant Te Kiri Rovers, who we're equal on points with Broadway, needed to beat Avon to go through to second place. Broadway players watched on with bated breath and cheered as the match played out.

The last Avon game of the regular season started frantically, Te Kiri Rovers running hard and creating opportunities. Zen Dodunski in goal made some tremendous saves, setting him up for a great game. Avon settled and tightened up in defence.

Ethan Larsen and Luke Saward had their best games in midfield, and Avon gained parity. Adrian Lobb converted two penalty corners to put the side ahead 2-0 into the final quarter. A marvellous passing move through the midfield finished off by Daniel Sharpe gave Avon a deserved 3-0 win.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford B women's team played a dominant top of the table Te Kiri side in the last Shield challenge for the season.

During the first half the Stratford women did a wonderful job of slowing the Te Kiri attack, finishing the half 4-0 down.

At halftime the decision was made to approach the second half with a more attacking mindset and to change positions around to allow everyone a go at something different.

The second half was some of the best hockey that Stratford has played and everyone really enjoyed it and left the turf absolutely excited. Kelly Larsen scored a beautiful goal which brought the final score to 6-1.