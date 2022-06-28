The hockey teams played well. Photo/ Unsplash

Stratford Broadway Men were up for righting some wrongs this week coming up against Te Kiri Rovers, who upset them 5-1 in the last round.

Both teams brought their A game as a result. In typical Broadway fashion, they dominated possession and territory but unfortunately, weren't able to penetrate the solid Te Kiri defence until the second quarter.

A tight angle shot from Sam Kieft found its way through to the back of the net and then David Jackson made it 2-0.

Te Kiri then used their pace up front to make the most of their limited chances and managed two goals from effective counter-attacks.

However, Broadway held their nerve and managed to score the third goal. Come the last quarter Te Kiri got their third against the run of play to take it to 3-all. The final score was 3-3 to hold on to the Challenge Trophy.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Agriculture Contracting Stratford B Women travelled to New Plymouth to play Northern Wildcats on Saturday.

With a full 16 on the card and a positive warmup, the team was ready to get its hands on the Challenge Trophy. The first half was a massive step up defensively from our previous games.

The girls were putting together the best screens they have done all season with strong marking to follow, which found lots of turnover balls coming their way.

Unfortunately, the team couldn't turn any of the balls in the attacking circle into goals in the first half but everyone kept trying.

Down in the defensive end, it was another strong effort by all in the circle with Demi Ward making some cracking saves, keeping it nil-all going into halftime.

After a good encouraging talk at halftime, Stratford stepped up on the attack. Georgia Payne snuck an awesome deflection in behind the goalie.

Northern then stepped up a notch on the attack in the last quarter, but the Stratty girls kept their composure making some awesome clearing passes and tackles. The final score was a 1-0 win for Stratford to take the Challenge Trophy.

Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Premier Men knew they were in for a tough day against New Plymouth Old Boys.

New Plymouth Old Boys found overlap and Lloyd McLoughlin pounced. Five minutes later Lloyd had a second after a cheap turnover was punished from the top of the circle.

But Stratford remained calm, Curtis Boyde slotting from a penalty corner before halftime. With Ethan Lehmann and Ben Smith doing some great work in the centre of the field, Jayden Roodbeen scored to level at 2-2 in the third quarter.

Anthony Boyder and Brayden Sharp scored early in the fourth quarter for a 4-2 lead. Stratford stayed strong to reclaim the Challenge Trophy with an excellent 4-3 win.

Stratford Avon Men played Masters on Saturday in New Plymouth.

Again with only a handful of Avon available they had Demi Ward (women's goalie) and six Broadway boys help out.

Avon held Masters to a 1-nil halftime lead.

The front line got a great couple of runs with Harrison Hooker and Kyah Atkinson putting in a huge effort.

Masters only scored another two goals in the second half to make the fulltime score 3-nil. However, the Avon team spirit was hard to squash and the whole team enjoyed the game.

Games this week:

Saturday in Stratford: 12.30pm Avon v Te Kiri Rovers, 3.30pm B Women v Apex.

Saturday in New Plymouth : 2pm Prem Men v NPBHS 1st XI, 3.30pm Broadway v NPBHS 2nd XI, 5pm Prem Women v Masters.