The hockey teams played determinedly in their matches. Photo/ Unsplash

Travelling to New Plymouth on Friday night, AlphaSports Stratford Premier Women's team took on Masters Women.

The Stratford team showed a great display of patience and perseverance, with Alana-Ann Sharp scoring the only goal of the game early in the final quarter. It was great to see the team step up for their first win of the season.

Broadway Men had a disappointing showing this weekend playing bottom of the table Te Kiri.

There was the hope of getting some points and goals to keep them at the top but Te Kiri Rovers put paid to that.

Unfortunately, other than the first quarter, which was some of the best hockey Broadway had played all season, they were outplayed in all aspects of the game.

Unfortunately, three goals to the Rovers on either side of the first quarter break is what lost it for Broadway.

Apart from a brilliant individual goal from Noah West-Adams, who had a great game, Broadway was never in the hunt after that.

All respect to Te Kiri Rovers who showed class in the execution of a superior game plan, the level of commitment and the quality of their basic skills. All this resulted in a 4-1 loss and the handing over of the Challenge Trophy.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Agriculture Contracting Stratford B Women played against NUHC Hawkes on Saturday in Stratford.

Stratford got off to a great start applying a lot of attacking pressure in the opposing circle and scoring a goal by Emma Uhlenberg in the first half.

Stratford had strong defence but unfortunately, our goalie got injured and Northern capitalised on this and managed to score a goal which levelled the game at 1 all.

Massive thank you to Malissa Alexander who really stepped up when needed and went into the goal for the final 10 minutes. Final score 1-1.

The CMK Stratford Avon Men's team travelled to the winterless north for the game on Saturday evening.

Coming up against Masters, the team knew they had a tough game ahead.

The team were up to the challenge. The first quarter ended goallessly. Avon kept on pressing forward and defending well.

In the second quarter, Masters managed to score from a ball that was not cleared. Halftime 1-nil.

The second half saw the game keep the same pace. Masters got a sneaky touch and scored. Even though Avon had more penalty corners than Masters, they just could not convert them.

Avon pressed high and hard in the 4th quarter but to no avail. Thanks must go to the whole team who really left it all on the field. The final score was only 2-0 to Masters.

Games this week:

Friday in Stratford: 6.30pm Broadway Men v NPBHS 2nd XI.

Saturday in Stratford: 11am Avon Men v Te Kiri Rovers, 12.30pm Prem Men v Te Kiri Rangers.

Saturday in New Plymouth: 3.30pm B Women v Apex, 5pm Prem Women v NPOB White.