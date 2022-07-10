Stratford hockey teams played determinedly over the weekend. Photo/ Unsplash

Alpha Sports Stratford Premier Women faced top-of-the-table Northern United Wildcats in tough conditions on Friday night.

The first half was very even, with both teams having missed shots on goal. Stratford came out firing in the second half with two goals from Janika Hey, who played an outstanding game. Bex Dearden scored the third goal by deflection. The final score was 3-0.

Saturday morning hockey in Stratford as Te Kiri Rangers came visiting.

Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Premier Men were looking to continue its recent building form against the traditional disruptors.

And they started well with Ethan Lehman delivering the first from a penalty corner. A second soon after with Joshua Bland again with a beautifully timed run to tap in on the back post.

The second quarter brought a Leslie Longstaff special and another for Anthony Boyder.

At halftime, the Rangers discovered something in the oranges and pinned Stratford inside their defensive 23 for 10 minutes.

Stratford has learned to remain calm and find answers, and the midfield started connecting using width. Longstaff claimed a second and Kobie Hey produced a quality strike from top right, smashing it inch-perfect inside the left post. Jayden Roodbeen joined in with one in the final quarter for a very well-deserved 7-0 win.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Agriculture Contracting Stratford B Women played top of the table Te Kiri on Saturday at Stratford.

A must-win game for Stratford ensured that the team was fired up and ready to play when they got on the turf and it really showed.

Stratford really controlled the pace of the game and kept pushing Te Kiri's defence, getting a goal off a PC. Everyone on the field played outstanding with 110 per cent effort put in by the whole team. Congratulations to Kat Strang who scored the goal and Portia Richmond for great defensive play. Final score was 1-0 to Stratford.

The third round of the club derby produced some great hockey and a big upset.

Broadway started with some hard running up front, with Brayden Sharp and Anthony Boyder threatening the Avon circle repeatedly.

As he would do all game, Tom Butler organised the Avon defence, they started to find ways to threaten Broadway's circle.

Avon forced a series of penalty corners, with Adrian Lobb scoring from the first and Ethan Lehmann earning a penalty stroke from the second. Lehmann scored from the penalty spot to put Avon up 2-0. Avon's young front three of Harrison Hooker, Kyah Atkinson and Zen Dodunski found space all day, asking Broadway all sorts of questions.

But Broadway started to find some rhythm, sparked by Scott Weren and Brooke Wyllie making their presence felt through the midfield. Sharp rifled a cross in from the left to find Rhyley Coles who produced an expert deflection to make it 2-1.

Ethan Larsen stepped up in the final quarter from right midfield and caused Avon significant headaches. But Avon was desperate, Carl Hooker made some huge plays at right-back and in the end goalie Demi Ward pulled off a couple of great saves to hold on and deny Broadway.

Final score Avon 2 - Broadway 1 with Avon claiming the Challenge Trophy for the second time this season.

Games this week:

Friday in Stratford: 8pm Prem Men v Hāwera.

Saturday in New Plymouth: 3.30pm B Women v NPOB Yellow.

Saturday in Stratford: 3.30pm Avon v NPBHS 2nd XI, 5pm Broadway v NUHC Wolves, 6.30pm Prem Women v Hāwera.