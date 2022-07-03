The hockey teams brought determination to their weekend matches. Photo/ Unsplash

Stratford Avon Men went into their game against Te Kiri down on numbers.

With many of the team playing in unfamiliar positions, Te Kiri took the initiative and was regularly attacking the Avon circle.

Avon's defence scrambled well, keeping them in the game. Strong defence and communication from goalkeeper Alex Yule kept Te Kiri scoreless.

Carl Hooker, Luke Saward and Sam Kieft combined well to stop repeated breaks down the middle. Te Kiri's pressure eventually told, and they took a 2-0 lead from well-worked penalty corners.

Avon's structure and passing improved in the last quarter, and the forwards started putting pressure on the Te Kiri goalie.

Harrison Hooker came close with his attacks down the left-wing, and Julian O'Sullivan's final quarter goal got Avon on the scorecard. The final score was 2-1 to Te Kiri in a hard-fought but enjoyable game.

The Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Premier Men travelled to New Plymouth on Saturday to defend the Challenge Trophy against runaway competition leaders New Plymouth Boys High.

In the first quarter Boys High showed why they lead, stretching Stratford wide and playing with a tempo that left players gasping for air.

Boys High opened the scoring early but Stratford has shown growing resilience in past weeks and settled in for the battle.

The second wind kicked in and Anthony Boyder found himself in space and crushed a narrow-angle tomahawk to level the scores.

Just before halftime, Anthony turned provider slipping a ball to Josh Bland who scored from a beautifully timed lead to the back post.

Then it was about grit, and the defensive unit provided it, Liam McSweeney in goal marshalling Scott Weren, Kieren Harrison and the evergreen John Neild as they repelled everything thrown at them. A quality team effort to secure a 2-1 win.

It was more of the same from the Stratford Broadway Men again this week - another tight win over solid opposition, New Plymouth Boys High School 2nd XI.

Unfortunately, as they have become accustomed to, Broadway dominated the majority of the game in terms of territory and possession but could only find the back of the net once,

While this wasn't Broadway's best game, they again showed the self-belief and determination to grind out another win to remain well on top of the table in a very tight championship men's competition.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Agriculture Contracting Stratford B Women played Apex in Stratford on Saturday.

With the Challenge Trophy to defend they were hoping for an energetic well-structured attacking game. Unfortunately, Stratford was on the back foot with a lot of pressure in the defensive circle and was down 1-0 at halftime.

Stratford kept trying to convert their opportunities in the attacking circle after some great turnover ball and excellent screening, Apex proved very strong also on defence and managed to keep the ball out of the goal.

The game finished 3-0 to Apex.

Alpha Sports Stratford Premier Woman travelled to New Plymouth to play Masters Women on Saturday. Stratford started well with strong play throughout the midfield but didn't convert any goals.

Masters played with determination and scored two field goals, one in each half of the game, final score 2-0 to Masters.

Games this week:

Friday in Stratford: 8pm Prem Women v NUHC Wildcats.

Saturday in Stratford: 11.30am Prem Men v Te Kiri Rangers, 2.30pm B Women v Te Kiri, 4pm Broadway Men v Avon Men.