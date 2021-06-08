Stratford Hockey: Teams enjoy catch-up matches during the week

The Stratford Broadway Men Hockey team played against Te Kiri Rovers on Thursday last week.

Rescheduled to Wednesday night after a period of torrential rain, Avon tackled the table-topping Masters team.

Clearly the night air agreed with Avon with a gritty first half locked up at 0-0. Ethan Larsen had a cracking game in the midfield and goal keeper Adam Sampson had his best game of the season with a number of top saves.

Into the third quarter and Masters found a goal from a PC and another to go ahead 2-0. Adrian Lobb scored from a PC, giving Avon a chance. Digging deep in the final quarter, Lobb threaded a pass to Zen Dodunski to grab an equaliser right on fulltime. Magnificent effort from Avon to get a draw and reward from some great efforts this season.

On Thursday the Broadway Men were looking to get back to their winning ways against Te Kiri Rovers but the opposition had different plans. Like every game in the championship men's grade it was always going to be tight.

Broadway dominated the first half executing effective passing and working hard off the ball to gain the majority of possession. They were rewarded accordingly with two goals.

However, Te Kiri came back to make it 2-all by the end of the third quarter. This brought on a flurry of goals from both teams in the last quarter. Broadway got up first, slotting a well taken stroke by Scott Weren. Te Kiri, however, managed two goals within the last seven minutes to win 4-3. Broadway currently sit second on a tight points table with one game to go before finals.

The Brian Darth Funeral service Stratford Prem Men's team played on Thursday night against Te Kiri Rangers, after the game was washed out on Saturday.

Stratford started strong with good passing and finding plenty of space. Scott Williams got hold of a shot from a penalty corner to put us up 1-nil in the first quarter. The second quarter was much the same for the team and Scott had a nice little volley pop up at the top of the circle for a great second goal.

The second half we wanted to keep up our passing game and creating space. Thanks to Jayden Roodbeen the team looked dangerous going forward with quick ball. Curtis Boyde got out the third goal followed by two more goals from Ethan Lehmann and Brock Engelen.

In the fourth quarter the team kept on the pressure and Josh Bland got rewarded with the sixth goal. Near the end of the game the team had a funny call against them which resulted in a penalty corner, which Te Kiri nicely placed in the goal. Final score 6-1.

Games this week:

Friday in Stratford: 6.30pm Prem Women v Hawera Women.

Saturday in Stratford: 12.30pm Prem Men v NPBHS 1st XI, 2pm Broadway Men v NPBHS 2nd XI, 3.30pm Avon Men v Te Kiri Rovers, 5pm B Women v Te Kiri Women.