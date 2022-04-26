The Stratford B Women played Te Kiri on Saturday in Stratford. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Agriculture Contracting Stratford B Women played Te Kiri on Saturday in Stratford.

The Stratford team played an incredible, fast-paced passing game that really had Te Kiri having to do some heavy defence from the first whistle.

Stratford played their best game of this season, with great communication and awareness shown by every player on the field.

Unfortunately, the team couldn't quite finish off their opportunities in the attacking circle, with the final score 1-0 to Te Kiri.

The first of two annual cross-town match-ups between CMK Avon and Broadway Men once again proved to be an entertaining affair.

This time it was a bit different, with both teams being able to field only nine players - both without key players.

As expected, Broadway started strongly with Avon stepping up to the challenge head on. Broadway managed to get the only goal of the first quarter through a well-taken strike from penalty corner machine Isa Butler.

Broadway continued to pile on the pressure but again Avon was up for the task, creating two goal-scoring opportunities, one of which hit the post and the other the top of the net through a brilliant strike from ring in Greg Bland.

It remained 1-1 until the dying minutes with Broadway unable to break through the strong Avon defence boosted by a player-of-the-match performance in goal from stand-in keeper Demi Ward.

With 10 minutes to go, Broadway finally started finding the back of the net with a Brayden Sharp drag-flick stopped on the line by a foot finished by a well-taken stroke by Brooke Wyllie.

This was followed by two more team goals with five minutes to go, firstly by Josh Trowbridge and then Rhyley Coles. Final score 4-1 to Broadway, still holding on to the Championship Challenge Trophy.

A depleted Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Premier Men's Team lined up against the table-topping New Plymouth Boys' High team on Saturday afternoon.

The first quarter was end to end with NPBHS looking strong through the midfield, but Stratford managed to force a penalty corner that was deflected over the crossbar.

In reply, Boys' High converted a penalty corner to lead 1-0 at quarter-time.

From there Boys' High dominated field position throughout the game, scoring in each quarter to walk away with a convincing 4-0 win.

The AlphaSports Stratford Premier Women team had a 3-0 loss to top-of-the-table Northern wildcats.

Northern goals were all from penalty corners. Stratford showed improvements from previous weeks, with good passing, structure and a strong performance from the midfield with Libby Clements and Kelsey Thompson proving their worth.

Games this week:

Friday in Stratford: 6.30pm Prem Women v Hāwera, 8pm Prem Men v Hāwera.

Saturday in New Plymouth: 2.30pm Broadway v NUHC Wolves, 4pm Avon v NPBHS 2nd XI.

Saturday in Stratford: 2.30pm B Women v NPOB Yellow.