Taylah Boyde from Stratford Women's on her way to score one of her two goals of the game.

Brian Darth Funeral Services Men’s A v Hāwera:

Looking to test patterns Stratford started with a gift, penetrating the circle and Tyris Tukapua scoring from the hit off. A sloppy clearance just after halftime saw Hāwera level the scores. Jayden Roodbeen and Kyan Hancock looked sharp connecting the midfield. Julian O’Sullivan slotted a penalty corner, Rhyley Coles finished a counter attack. Tuks added his second with an intercept and classy finish near the end.

Final score: 4:1 to Stratford

Stratford Women’s Prem team v NPOB Black:

Stratford started off very strong with most of the possession in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Janika Hey moved into the attacking circle, slamming home a stray ball with a diving reverse. After the break, a few decisions rattled the team, and they were in the back door for most of the 3rd quarter. After a new game plan for the 4th quarter the team got back to business and kept the young side at bay. Player of the day was Sharlaye Bardsley. The win means the team hold onto the challenge trophy for the entire first round.

Final score 1:0 to Stratford.

Westwood Kitchens Broadway Men v NPOB A:

Old Boys came out calm but strong and put the pressure on straight away to score two times within the first 10 minutes. Broadway pulled rank and held their own to eliminate Old Boys getting through. Shaun Nager kept great control of the defence and helped defend 9 penalty corners against Broadway, meaning none resulted in a goal. Going into half time 3-0 down Broadway set up their structure again to gain some scoring opportunities from Curtis Boys, Luke Saward and Joshua Trowbridge but Old Boys were too strong and kept us out.

Final score 3:0 to NPOB A.

Stratford Swansea Women v NHUC Hawks:

Swansea’s defence held strong against the Hawks’ offensive attempts in the first quarter. Swansea took the lead in the second quarter with an impressive team goal finished by Maddi Walsh. The Hawks fought back fiercely in the third quarter, earning a penalty stroke that could have equalised the score had it not been for Swansea’s goalkeeper, Lily Single, stopping it with a crucial save. Despite Swansea’s solid defence, the Hawks managed to score late in the last quarter.

Final score: 1:1 draw.

Regan Women’s v NUHC Keas:

Solid games from members of the midfield once again saw the majority of territory and possession in Regans’ favour and by halftime they were 1-0 up. In the second half the team worked hard on eliminating the excellent opposition goalkeeper with passes to their posties. Five goals were put away in the second half, with a double going to Tayla Boyde. Player of the day went to Pieta Smith.

Final score: 6:0 to Regan.

Avon Men v NPOB B:

The game started well with Jay Herewini and Dylan Lobb controlling the midfield and providing some good scoring opportunities which weren’t quite finished. The return of Arlo Wells to the team really provided the cover so others could push ahead. No score in the first quarter but a momentary lapse saw Old Boys go from hard on defence to attack and slot one in before halftime. Avon came back strong in the third quarter but Old Boys pushed hard in the last moments to score two more.

Final score: 3:0 to NPOB B

Games this week:

Friday in Stratford:

Prem Men v Hawera, 8pm

Saturday in New Plymouth:

Prem Women v Masters, 3pm

Saturday in Stratford:

Swansea Women v NPOB Yellow, 1.30pm

Avon Men v NPOB B, 4.30pm

Regan Women v Apex, 6.00pm

Sunday in Stratford:

Broadway Men v Te Kiri Rangers, 1.30pm