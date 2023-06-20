Stratford hockey teams played well in their weekend games. Photo / Unsplash

Taking on New Plymouth Boys High School for the second time in two weeks, Brian Darth Funeral Services Premier Men knew they would have to lift their level.

The start was promising, the front line chasing hard. They turned over more Boys High ball in the first quarter than the whole of the last game. Ball speed was up, chances were being created.

But old patterns keep emerging, shots over the bar, just wide and not treasuring the opportunities. Stratford showed promise, but in the end fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Westwood Kitchens Broadway Men team travelled to New Plymouth for their first encounter on the new turf. Broadway played a strong competitive Masters team, both teams coming out with guns blazing and trying to find the rhythm of the game.

The Stratford team finished the game with a 3-0 win and also brought home the Challenge Trophy.

Avon Men started briskly against the Te Kiri Rovers team. Early possession at the top of the circle and a ball slipped to Matt MacDonald was laid off to Matthew Dimock who pounced, crashing home his first Avon goal.

Lucas Watson in goal pulled off a series of fantastic saves. Just before halftime Rovers finally unlocked the Avon defence and led 2-1 at halftime. Final score 6-2 to a very good Rovers unit.

Alpha Sports Stratford Premier Women’s team played Masters Women on Saturday. With so many circle entries, it was only a matter of time before the first goal was scored through Janika Hey.

The team managed to keep the tempo through most of the game and ended up converting two more goals from Libby Clement and Sharlaye Bardsley. Masters did score one back making the final score 3-1. The team now moves on to the finals.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting B Women’s team played a tough game against TNUHC Tuis in New Plymouth.

The team showed great teamwork to get passes down towards their goal, but they couldn’t quite get the ball in the goal. Final score 1-0 loss.

Games this week:

Friday in Stratford: 6.30pm Prem Women v NPOB Black, 8pm Prem Men v Hāwera

Saturday in Stratford: 2pm Broadway Men v Te Kiri Rangers, 3.30pm B Women v TNUHC Hawks, 5pm Avon Men v TNUHC Falcons