Rhys Coles from Broadway Men (left) on attack.

Brian Darth Funeral Services Prem Men played the always-strong New Plymouth Old Boys side in the first game of the competition round.

Stratford started with Jayden Roodbeen leading the press and the strikers building pressure across the Old Boys’ defensive line. But Old Boys regrouped and forced goalie Brooke Wyllie to make some good saves to keep it at 0-0 midway through the second quarter.

Kieren Harrison and Scott Williams started to dominate the middle of the pitch. Williams’ presence at the top of the Old Boys’ circle created some attacking PCs. Julian O’Sullivan stepped up with a sizzling drag flick to put Stratford ahead. Old Boys owned the third quarter with a PC and super shot from the top to take a 2-1 lead.

But Stratford lifted and in a cracking fourth quarter saw the game going end to end. This was a two-all draw that left the crowd wanting more and signalling that the Premier hockey season proper has well and truly started.

Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting B Women’s team recently played a match against the TNUHC Hawks. Although the team lost by a narrow margin of 2-1, they put up a valiant effort against their tough opponents, leaving fans impressed by their skill and determination.

A rematch with the Northern Wolves on a fine Saturday afternoon was greatly anticipated by the Avon players who were pretty confident of a close game. With a solid first quarter, the team was patient and defended well and had several good attacking chances.

A couple of moments in the second quarter Avon let Northern in, but the team rallied well and got back on the job with only two down at halftime.

Northern scored again, setting a hard-fought last 10 minutes but the scoreboard didn’t change, losing 3-2. Avon is improving every week and Arlo Wells, Jacob Larsen and Zac Stewart continue to impress with their mature play.

Westwood Kitchens Broadway Men came up against New Plymouth Old Boys B Men this week, once again starting out slow and conceding a goal. Broadway started to build pressure and had a lot of attacking opportunities, just those final touches proved hard for them.

The game ended with a loss of 3-2 but the passion and pride will continue building for the season.

On Saturday night the Alpha Sports Stratford Premier Women’s team took on New Plymouth Old Boys Black. This was a good hit out for the Stratford team being their first game on the new New Plymouth turf, as well as playing against a team of young fit wahines.

The team put in a huge effort against a very fit young team. Final score 4-2 to Old Boys.

Games this week:

11am Avon Men v Te Kiri Men

12.30pm B Women v Te Kiri women

2pm Broadway Men v Masters Men

3.30pm Prem Men v NPBHS 1st XI

5pm Prem Women v NPOB White