The Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting B Women's team played against New Plymouth Old Boys Yellow. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting B Women's team played against New Plymouth Old Boys Yellow. Photo / Alyssa Smith

On Saturday Stratford Hockey Club had its club day.

The first match of the day was the Westwood Kitchens Broadway Men against New Plymouth Old Boys B Team.

Broadway started out with a bang and managed to slot an early goal, putting them 1-0 up. The boys kept building attacking pressure throughout the first quarter. In the second quarter a solid attacking run from Rhyley Coles earned the team a penalty stroke.

Curtis Boyde stepped up but it was stopped by a phenomenal save from the Old Boys keeper. Each quarter Broadway was improving and had opportunities but just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

Going into the fourth quarter the score was still 1-0. The team kicked it up a gear, and started to move the ball around with speed, pushing four more goals in the back of the net. Goal scorers were Curtis Boyde, Gil Sandford, Mickey Sweeney, Noah West-Adams and Coles. Final score 5-0.

The Avon Men lined up against the TNUHC Wolves team with a slightly reshuffled lineup.

Early pressure in the game meant the experienced Wolves side opened some gaps in the Avon defence. Despite some good efforts by keepers George Maltby and Lucas Watson in goal, Wolves had built a 3-0 lead by halftime.

Young Dylan Lobb and Zac Stewart showed growing confidence, threatening the Wolves’ defence with some solid carries and strong passing. Jack Keller had a strong game at left midfield helping Avon go forward.

Coach Adrian Lobb scored from a PC with a good strike to the bottom left corner of the goal. Then minutes later coach Lobb, standing on the left post, saved a PC by hooking the head-high drag flick over the fence and out onto Portia St.

The final score was a 3-1 defeat as Avon develop Stratford’s growing pool of young players.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting B Women’s team went in with much hype after losing by one in a previous game against New Plymouth Old Boys Yellow.

Stratford went in wanting a win, holding out to the last few minutes of the third quarter allowing a goal.

Kato Dentith sent a solid hit down the goal line where Courtney O’Connor was placed perfectly to tap it in. Within the last quarter, Stratford let their guard down a little too far and fell to NPOB Yellow 3-1.

Despite the loss, the girls held their heads high and look to train on things they learned from the match.

Starting the third round in need of a result, Brian Darth Funeral Services Premier Men came out the gates firing. Passing with improved ball speed and putting pressure on the New Plymouth Old Boys defence.

Julian O’Sullivan converted a PC for an early 1-0 lead. Old Boys levelled with a PC right on quarter-time.

With Rhyley Coles and Leslie Longstaff creating turnovers and opportunities, Stratford went ahead with a Jayden Roodbeen PC deflection.

Old Boys drew level straight after halftime pouncing on a rebound from a PC. Kobie Hey had a standout second half, showing skills, pace and commitment that stretched the opposition to almost breaking point.

But as the clock ticked down Stratford couldn’t quite find the last touch to put a win on the board. Final score 2-2.

After a 3-0 loss against Hāwera in the previous round, the Alpha Sports Stratford Premier Women’s team knew they needed to come out firing using all the skills they had shown during the past few weeks.

Both teams started off steady with a lot of back-and-forth play. In the second quarter after a well-defended PC, a quick free hit was taken and passed down the middle of the field that led to a runaway.

A few expert passes from Kylee Perrett and Lexi Maketoni led to a great first goal. Georgia Payne followed this up with a second goal consisting of some great team passing.

Going into the second half, Stratford changed the playing structure to have more chances on attack. This paid off as Stratford got a few passes going down the left-hand side to Libby Clement in the circle who used her dribbling skills to beat the defenders and won a one on one with the goalie.

Hāwera came back hard and slipped the ball onto a foot in the defending circle and got a PC resulting in a goal.

Stratford reverted to their usual structure in the last quarter to keep Hāwera out. Coming home with a 3-1 win was a huge improvement and showed how capable they are of making the finals this year.

Sharlaye Bardsley had an amazing game in the midfield and took out player of the day.