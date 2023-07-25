The Stratford Broadway hockey team is through to the finals.

The Stratford Broadway hockey team is through to the finals.

On Friday night, the Alpha Sports Stratford Premier Women hockey team and Hāwera battled it out for a spot in the Women’s Premier finals.

A few opportunities were made in the attacking circle but Stratford couldn’t find their rhythm. Hāwera went 2-0 up to end the game. Stratford had a great season with many outstanding achievements, including winning the Challenge Shield.

A Friday night special for Avon Men. A first late game under lights, and the boys came out to play. Te Kiri Rovers have the direct route to the final for a reason, but this friendly game was played with intent.

Avon’s youngsters delivered a quality performance for the crowd. Jacob Dimock, Matthew Dimock and Matthew McDonald all on the end of moves and unlucky not to score.

Rovers snatched an early goal from an error and another couple later for a 3-0 win. But that doesn’t tell the full story of how well Avon played.

On Saturday the Westwood Kitchens Broadway Men hockey side played New Plymouth Old Boys in the semifinal for the Championship Men’s Grade. The game started out well for Broadway, gaining multiple attacking plays and goal-scoring opportunities, just unlucky to capitalise on any.

A massive effort from our attackers managed to get a ball into the circle and Nick Brown put the ball into the back of the net. Coming into the last quarter Old Boys threw everything they had at us but the team managed to hold on and secure our spot in the final next week with a 1-0 win. The team is focused on the final next week.

Lloyd Gernhoefer Contracting Stratford B Women’s hockey team wrapped up their season with a bang, defeating the TNUHC Hawks in an electrifying final match.

The girls’ outstanding performances and solid defence kept the Hawks at bay, securing a well-deserved 2-0 win. With this triumph, Stratford B finishes the season in an impressive fifth place.

Brian Darth Funeral Services Men A hockey team entered the final as underdogs. After absorbing some early pressure, they confidently found a way to unlock Old Boys. Old Boys found a goal early in the second quarter.

Stratford’s Scott Williams and Jayden Roodbeen were a massive presence in the midfield. Kobie Hey finishing from a penalty corner. Then Josh Trowbridge found the net from another sweeping move.

Goals just before and after three-quarter time put Old Boys out to a 4-2 lead.

Hockey finals:

Saturday in Stratford: 9am-5pm. Championship Men final: Broadway Men v Te Kiri Men 11am



