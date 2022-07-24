The Stratford Broadway Men's hockey team is through to the finals. Photo/ Unsplash

The Broadway Men entered their semifinal up against Northern United Hockey Club Wolves.

This was definitely going to be a tester of the two teams as they had just come off a draw the week before. Both teams came out hot and ready to fire. The intensity was sparking in all directions but with everyone putting in the hard yards, no one seemed to be able to score.

Shaun Nager put everything into his game, defending the circle with continuous pressure from the opposition. Going into halftime 0-0 both teams were out to be first to score and it eventually came Broadway's way.

Four tidy goals came from Josh Bland, Brayden Sharp, David Jackson and Anthony Boyder to complete a great win for Broadway to head into the finals this weekend. A true team effort was on display.

On Friday night Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Premier Men's team were reaching for a place in next Saturday's final.

In a thrilling semifinal, they came tantalisingly close but fell to a quality New Plymouth Old Boys side.

Starting with the purpose and focus that has been built through the season, Stratford opened the scoring early. Stratford dominated the opening stanza.

But NPOB weathered the storm with a series of fine saves and some fortune. Then, capitalising on a small error, NPOB levelled the score. Two more moments and NPOB took a 3-1 lead into halftime.

Two half chances were created, some desperation on both sides and Old Boys managed to stay one goal ahead to claim a spot in the final.

While the team will be hurting at missing the final by the narrowest of margins, they have won many fans with the hockey they have played and the values they have displayed in an outstanding second half of the season.

Avon Men played their final game of the season for fifth and sixth against familiar foes Te Kiri Rovers. The game was played in awesome spirits considering Avon only had 11 to start.

They were lucky Josh Trowbridge turned up when he did, as he and Sam Kieft proved to be the key components of the game.

There was a solid defence from Demi Ward, Tom Butler and Carl Harrison all game. But Te Kiri took the early lead and went into halftime 1-up.

Both teams went end to end for the rest of the game but to no avail. The game ended in a 1-all draw, meaning the team ended up fifth equal.

It was a fitting result for 2 teams that went back and forth all season.

Alpha Sports Stratford Premier Women played their final game against Masters on Saturday.

Rebecca Burnard scored an excellent opening goal for Stratford off a penalty corner. Masters scored in the last quarter to have a final score of 1-1, with teams ending up fifth equals.

Finals weekend:

Friday in Stratford: 6.30pm Prem Men v NPBHS 1st XI.

Saturday in Stratford: 1pm Broadway Men v NUHC Masters.