Stratford hockey teams played well in their weekend games. Photo/ Unsplash

Alpha Sports Stratford Premier Women's team faced Hāwera on Friday night, with both teams struggling for numbers.

Stratford relied heavily on their B team with only eight regular players available. The B women's abilities show the depth of talent at Stratford club.

It was a tough game with Stratford hard on defence for the first half but kept it at nil-all.

Hāwera came back with two field goals in the third quarter, and Stratford scored one in the last. Both teams showed real determination and fought hard to the whistle, with the final score being 2-1 to Hāwera.

For the last game of round two, Brian Darth Funeral Service Stratford Men's Prem team took on the resurgent Hāwera team.

Defensively again the team fronted up and soaked up the aggressive running of the mobile Hāwera midfield. Stratford began to get the screen working up front and opportunities began to appear.

A Kobie Hey chase leading to a corner, and Kobie slapping home a rebound off the keeper. The second half started with purpose, Shaun Darth converting from another penalty corner scramble.

Curtis Boyde smashed home from the top after pouncing on a pressured pass. A fourth nearly arrived but for an amazing save out of the top corner by Hāwera's postie.

However, Hāwera is a serious threat this year and after pinching one back before the three-quarter time it was game on.

Stratford showed the developing toughness and fought to the end, with Hāwera scoring a goal with a minute to go, not enough to deny Stratford a 3-2 win.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Agriculture Contracting Stratford B Women played New Plymouth Old Boys Yellow in the Stratford sun on Saturday.

The first half was a messy game defensively from Stratford which resulted in a goal from NPOBs. After a good halftime talk, Stratford really stepped up and scored two beautiful team goals scored by Georgia Payne and Jess Huston.

The defence also marked really well in the second half which didn't let NPOBs get any momentum going forward. The final score was 2-1 for Stratford.

Stratford Avon Men nabbed three championship points on Saturday after beating NPBHS 2nd Xl.

Avon knew they were in for a tough day at the office as Boys High is a well-structured team with great skills.

The first quarter came to an end nil all. With Avon gaining confidence, the team picked up in the second quarter. Luke Saward grabbed his first goal of the season with a run-against play from the defensive PC.

In the third quarter, Gil Sandford got to finish off a team passing effort then started in our own defence. Avon kept out the Boys High side to end the game 2-0.

The Stratford Broadway boys took on Northern Wolves this week. While the two teams are on the opposite sides of the table it was a close affair for most of the match.

Broadway struggled to penetrate a stoic Northern defence for the majority of the game and Northern was unlucky not to score several times early on.

However, the lads soaked up the pressure well and late into the second quarter scoring weapon Isa Butler stepped up once again and managed to slot home Broadway's first.

From here Northern was never really in it and when Broadway started changing the direction of attack more effectively, they managed to pull together two more well-worked goals for Brayden Sharpe to finish off.

A 3-0 win to Broadway to keep a hold of the Championship Men's Challenge trophy for yet another week.

Games this week:

Friday in New Plymouth: 8.15pm Prem Women v NPOB Black.

Saturday in Stratford: 2pm Broadway Men v NUHC Masters.

Saturday in New Plymouth: 5pm Avon Men v NUHC Wolves.