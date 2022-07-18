The Stratford Broadway Men and Stratford Premier Men hockey teams are through to the semi-finals. Photo/ Unsplash

The last assignment before the semifinals for the Brian Darth Funeral Services Stratford Premier Men's Team was Hāwera.

After some good displays in recent weeks, the challenge was to continue building on the team patterns.

Starting with purpose, Curtis Boyde opened the scoring with a superb tomahawk from a narrow angle. Passing and midfield transfers then started to open space and Josh Bland turned up on the right post to score the second.

Teamwork was key to this polished performance by Stratford, with quality passing leading to a goal before halftime by Jayden Roodbeen, and Leslie Longstaff adding one just after the break.

Ethan Lehmann scored from a PC he created with a good baseline carry that started at halfway. An emphatic performance was rounded out with goals to Bland, Anthony Boyder and Roodbeen who supplied great finishes to some quality passing.

A strong statement from Stratford to head into the semis with an 8-0 win and secure the Challenge Trophy for the summer.

The Lloyd Gernhoefer Agriculture Contracting Stratford B Women travelled to New Plymouth to face New Plymouth Old Boys Yellow in a must-win game in order to make the semifinals.

Stratford started well with solid attacking and defensive work neutralising NPOBs' play.

With five minutes to go, NPOBs levelled the score to 1-all. Stratford continued to give maximum effort all the way to the finish, but just couldn't score again. The final score was a 1-1 draw.

On Saturday the Avon Men took on New Plymouth Boys High School 2nd Xl.

The game started with Avon attacking really well and getting a lot of ball. Ethan Lehmann got the start they needed with a perfectly placed shot from out wide.

Avon won the game 3-1. The Challenge Trophy is the team's for the Summer. Well done to all the Avon team members on a fantastic, fun, enjoyable season.

Broadway Men played against Northern Wolves on Saturday. Knowing they could meet them again in the semifinals next week, the team didn't want to give them the upper hand.

Broadway scored first through Rhyley Coles - a great start as all the team did for most of the first half was attack their circle.

Anthony Boyder was rewarded for the team's efforts for the second goal. The Wolves hit back before halftime to make it 2-1.

The start of the second half didn't really go to plan by letting Wolves bite back with a goal. And then another.

Broadway had most of the possession, but couldn't quite finish it off. Final score 3-3.

Alpha Sports Stratford Premier Women faced Hāwera on Saturday evening in the last game of round-robin play.

Hāwera played a strong attacking game right from the start, with Stratford's defence giving away some early PCs.

The final score was 4-0 to Hāwera.

Broadway Men and Stratford Premier Men are playing in the semifinals on the weekend.