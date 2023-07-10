The letter of acceptance for the Newton Kings and Stratford Banks and Laws rugby match.

Lorraine Mills has a piece of Stratford’s rugby history.

When she was decluttering her home she came across something that’s been in her family for many years - a parchment scroll.

The scroll, featuring drawings and a letter of acceptance of a rugby challenge between Newton King’s Grafters and The Stratford Banks and Laws Scribes, is something she’s always remembered seeing.

“It hung on one of the doors in my childhood home. My father worked at Percy Thomson Solicitors. I think he received the scroll when he worked there and it’s been in the family ever since.”

She realised the scroll was a piece of Stratford’s rugby history and wanted to make it available for all to see.

“I always knew I had it in mum’s possession but once I saw it again I realised so many people may be interested in it too. I took it down to the Stratford Library because I thought the staff would be interested in the item for their Stratford Recollect project.”

The 113-year-old scroll has been packed away for many years.

“My mum has been gone for some years and I had all of her stuff. One day I decided to go through my mum’s belongings. She had a lot of photos and other knick-knacks.”

The acceptance letter was written on a piece of parchment and has wax seals and drawings of the players.

“The match was a fundraiser for the local hospital. I’m unsure if the match went ahead but it really is a piece of memorabilia from that time.”

She says the library staff photocopied the scroll and put it online.

