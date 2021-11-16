Stratford High School: Taranaki Rescue Helicopter responds to medical event

Taranaki Rescue Helicopter landed at Stratford High School last Wednesday.

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter responded to a medical event in Stratford last week.

On Wednesday the helicopter landed at Stratford High School to meet St John Ambulance staff at a medical event involving a Stratford High School staff member.

The patient was stabilised, handed over to helicopter crew and airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Stratford High School principal Cameron Stone says staff and students did exactly what they needed to do.

"Our students and staff were sensible in the situation. They did what needed to be done."

He says the staff member is recovering.

"The staff member is doing well. We're thankful to the emergency services for their quick response and school staff and students for reacting well in the situation."