Year 12 Jack Linton and Charlotte Frazier, both 16, are pleased to have been selected for the festival. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

A five-minute reenactment of William Shakespeare's Othello won two Stratford High School students their place at the national Sheilah Winn competition.

Year 12 students Jack Hinton and Charlotte Frazier, both 16, performed Act one scene three from the play, acting as Iago and Roderigo at the regional Sheilah Winn Shakespeare competition.

The pair won the five-minute division at the competition.

Charlotte says it was their first time taking part in the competition.

"We performed at the Kings Theatre TET. We were impressed with all the entries and winning the Taranaki competition was very thrilling."

Jack says they were studying William Shakespeare in their drama class and their teacher suggested they perform Othello.

"It was definitely the right choice. We're very excited to head to Wellington."

Charlotte and Jack enjoy the drama class, with Charlotte saying it is well taught.

"We both really like the class. Acting is something we both really like to do and the teacher here is super supportive and teaches us well."

On Friday the pair head to Wellington to take part in the Shakespeare Global Centre New Zealand University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival.

They will complete workshops and then present their piece to the judges, in an attempt to win their chance to go to the Globe in London.

Jack says they hope they win the spot, but will be happy to have just had the chance to take part in the festival.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity."