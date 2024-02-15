Stratford High School students (all 17) Bryan Adams, Ephram Ingram, Pippa Waite, Jess Harris, Bailey Ngataierua and Ella Makara at the school's swimming sports competition on Thursday, February 15. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford High School’s poolside was awash with red, blue, yellow and green for the annual swimming sports competition.

The day was filled with full-length pool races for confident swimmers and non-competitive width-length fun races for less confident swimmers.

Image 1 of 15 : Amess house students (all 13) Ava and Milly Stone, Nevaeh Hayme and Milla Dent at the Stratford High School swimming sports competition on Thursday, February 15. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Each event gave the swimmers the chance to earn house points.

Sports captain Ellie Brady (17) says the day was fun for the students.

“There was a lot of participation in all the events.”

New to the school event was a house chant and bombing competition, sports captain Ryan Nickels (17) said.

Stratford High School's sports captains Ryan Nickels (17) and Ellie Brady (17) at Stratford High School's swimming sports on Thursday. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“Each year we try to add something new to engage with and encourage the students to participate. It was a great day and the pool was nice and warm.”

He says he’s enjoyed the event since Year 9.

“It’s always a fun day.”

Trimble house students Campbell Robertson, Tess Coulson and Tessa Slater (all 15) at the Stratford High School swimming sports competition. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Sports coordinator Phillippa Smith says attendance was up from previous years.

“The poolside was packed with students all ready to have fun. It was a beautiful day where students participated in the races and supported their classmates by cheering them on.”

Senior students from McAllister house performing their synchronised swimming routine. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The synchronised house swimming competition is always popular, she says.

“Everyone always looks forward to it.”

Students from Trimble and Amess houses joined forces for the synchronised swimming competition. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Senior students from Amess and Trimble worked together to create their dance and McAllister and Tyrer entered separately.

Amess and Trimble won the synchronised swimming competition, with Tyrer placing second and McAllister third.







