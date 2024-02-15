Stratford High School’s poolside was awash with red, blue, yellow and green for the annual swimming sports competition.
The day was filled with full-length pool races for confident swimmers and non-competitive width-length fun races for less confident swimmers.
Each event gave the swimmers the chance to earn house points.
Sports captain Ellie Brady (17) says the day was fun for the students.
“There was a lot of participation in all the events.”
New to the school event was a house chant and bombing competition, sports captain Ryan Nickels (17) said.
“Each year we try to add something new to engage with and encourage the students to participate. It was a great day and the pool was nice and warm.”
He says he’s enjoyed the event since Year 9.
“It’s always a fun day.”
Sports coordinator Phillippa Smith says attendance was up from previous years.
“The poolside was packed with students all ready to have fun. It was a beautiful day where students participated in the races and supported their classmates by cheering them on.”
The synchronised house swimming competition is always popular, she says.
“Everyone always looks forward to it.”
Senior students from Amess and Trimble worked together to create their dance and McAllister and Tyrer entered separately.
Amess and Trimble won the synchronised swimming competition, with Tyrer placing second and McAllister third.