Indi Single, winner of the Best Solo Vocal and Overal Performance with Stratford Lions Club president Colleen Moore and Stratford High School music teacher Nicholas Orr. Photo / Jeanette Bell

Stratford High School students performed at Mountainview Vineyard Church for an annual competition.

The Lions Music Awards, a collaboration between the high school and Stratford Lions Club, has a high standard of performance, says teacher Kate Hansen.

“This year the performances had a theatrical theme, with music from Broadway hits such as Hamilton and The Phantom of the Opera, and one of Queen’s greatest hits, Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Bryan Adams, winner of Best Original Song with Stratford Lions Club president Colleen Moore and Stratford High School music teacher Nicholas Orr. Photo / Jeanette Bell

She says there was strong competition for the Best Solo Vocal category, including Bryan Adams’ original song Isn’t She Lovely - a letter to Stevie Wonder asking him for advice, Indi Single’s version of Burn.

“Charlotte Frazier won the unofficial ‘highest note of the night’ category with her rendition of The Phantom of the Opera, and Akemaua Gerrard’s beautiful version of I Can’t Make You Love Me wowed the audience.”

The awards were judged by Ben McCleod, Mary-Anne McAllum and Lauren Nottingham.

Best Solo Instrumental was won by Connor Barrow, with Stratford Lions Club president Colleen Moore and Stratford High School music teacher Nicholas Orr. Photo / Jeanette Bell

Results:

Best Solo Vocal: 1st place Indi Single; Burn, 2nd equal Bryan Adams; Isn’t She Lovely and Brenna Johnson; When He Sees Me, 3rd Charlotte Frazier; Don’t Rain on My Parade, The Phantom of the Opera.

Best Solo Instrumental: Connor Barrow; Liebestraum No 3 (Liszt)

Best Group Performance: Expiring Youth; Wonderland

Most Polished Performer (Best Overall Performance): Indi Single

Best Original Song: Bryan Adams; Isn’t She Lovely