The Crawlers won the Best Group Performance and Most Polished Performers awards. Photo/ Supplied

After a three-year absence, Stratford High School students were back to performing at the Lions Music Awards.

Stratford High School and the Stratford Lions Club have a long history of staging the awards, so it was amazing to be able to continue the tradition this year.

The event took place at the Mountainview Vineyard Church.

The evening kicked off with accomplished piano instrumentals from Hannah Burroughs and Connor Barrow, with Connor's flawless rendition of Chopin's Nocturne in Eb Major leaving the audience feeling as though they were in a concert hall in London or Paris.

There was strong competition in the Solo Vocal category, with Breezy (Bryan Adams) and 2EZ (Ephraim Ingram) performing original songs - showcasing their songwriting and singing talents.

Indi Single powerfully took on A Thousand Years, Chrissy Manuel-Isaacs had great audience rapport with Feeling Good, and Emily Grant's angelic voice was a perfect match for her song choice, Take a Bow.

The soulful tones of Te Awe Ngatai Turahui as she performed a new original song, Hard to Say Goodbye, and powered out Better Days, were not to be missed.

Solo performers regrouped to perform in the Group category. Bryan and Ephraim became EZ Breezy - breezing through their original song, Home. Indi and Kauby harmonised with All of Me, and brother-and-sister duo Grant and Te Awe Ngatai Turahui sang the original song High Vibrations.

The three Musketeers (Megan Joubert, Jason Joubert, Jack Sullivan) rocked out to the 90s hit All The Small Things. The final act for the night, The Crawlers, really know how to light up a crowd. Their electric performance had audience members up and dancing to their hits, Nightmare and Rockstars.

The standard of the performances was high, but after much deliberation from the judges (Tecwyn King, Mary-Anne McAllum, Heidi Seales), the winners were announced.

Category winners:

Best Solo Vocal 2EZ (Ephraim Ingram). Best Solo Instrumental Connor Barrow. Best Group Performance and Most Polished Performers: The Crawlers (Chrissy Manuel-Issacs, Elysse Kerr, Reuben Barker, Coby van Pelt, Kauby Ngatai-Northcott). Best Original Song Ephraim Ingram, Heart Strings.