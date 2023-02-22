Stratford High School's house leaders were excited to encourage their houses to do the best they could and participate in the swimming races. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford High School’s poolside was a sea of red, blue, green, and yellow for the school’s annual swimming sports competition.

The day was filled with full-length pool races for confident swimmers and non-competitive-width races for the less confident swimmers. Each event gave the swimmers the chance to earn house points.

Trimble (green) house leader Kate Ratu (17) has taken part in the school’s swimming sports since she started at the school in year 9.

“I remember our house leaders were always excellent at getting the students excited to take part and participate in what they could. Now that I’m in that role, my goal is to offer the same encouragement that was given to me, and be somebody our house members can look up to.”

Jada Puttock (17), the Tyrer (blue) house leader, also looked forward to supporting the other students.

“I haven’t been at the school for as long as Kate, but I’m still looking forward to supporting Tyrer’s house members to take part in the activities and also have fun. I think I’m definitely looking forward to the synchronised swimming competition.”

While earning house points was a bonus, Marcus Moltrom (16) from McAllister (yellow) believed the most important thing is having fun.

“Swimming sports is always a great day. There’s this nice atmosphere and seeing people smiling and having fun has to be the highlight.”

Amber Cox (16) from Amess (red) house also thought having fun was the highlight of the competition.

“I want to encourage people to participate because it’s more fun if you take part. It’s always good to see people giving it a go and getting those house points.”

A synchronised swimming competition was also held, where each of the four houses entered a piece. This was the chance for the houses to win extra points.

Trimble won the synchronised swimming with Tyrer and McAllister tied for second and Amess placing third.