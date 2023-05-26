Year 13 student Xanthe Maketoni, 18, (right) with her teacher Lucy Gibbon. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford student’s effort to stop dangerous driving has won her a national award.

Stratford High School Year 13 student Xanthe Maketoni, 18, was the recipient of the Supporting Excellence VTNZ Student Award in New Zealand.

“I’m very happy to receive the award,” Xanthe said.

Xanthe’s efforts in the school’s Students Against Dangerous Driving (Sadd) programme and the activities she organises were the driving factors to her winning the award.

“I joined Sadd last year after a conversation with my teacher. Before that, I didn’t really understand what the group was about, but when I learned, I joined.”

Xanthe’s teacher Lucy Gibbon nominated her for the award. In her nomination form, Lucy said Xanthe goes above and beyond to engage students at Stratford High School.

“She attends all Sadd meetings and is always offering to help out with everything we do, such as making up lolly bags for our pop-up sales or offering to put up posters and notices around the school. She is also a fabulous Year 13 student and leads the Year 9 students in Sadd.”

Lucy says Xanthe makes road safety fun and exciting.

“She has the best attitude towards keeping her peers safe and making sure to spread the word. She works great with the rest of the team, and last year she took a big lead in our giant mural on the side of our school to promote safe driving.”

Xanthe says making road safety fun is the best way to engage students.

“During Road Safety Week, our Sadd group organised a pop-up canteen, a non-uniform day and Kahoot quizzes with prizes. The pop-up canteen raised the funds for the prizes for the Kahoot and also for the scavenger hunt we organised. We also have murals and displays around the school.”

She says the group also promotes road safety by giving out prizes when students get their licences.

“These range from air fresheners to learner plates. It’s a way we can engage with the students and tell them a little bit about our group.”

Xanthe says all the work wouldn’t be possible without the rest of the group and her teacher, Lucy.

“This is my last year at high school, but I’m positive the other students in the group will take Sadd in a good direction with the help of our teacher.”