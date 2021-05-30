Stratford High School student wins solo/duo category at regional Smokefreerockquest

2021 Taranaki regional Smokefreerockquest band winner Neon Catfish. Photo/ Supplied

A Stratford High School student has taken out the solo/duo category at the 2021 Taranaki regional Smokefreerockquest final at TSB Showplace on Saturday night.

Stratford singer-songwriter Jack Moser came first in the category with Caesar (Jack Dixon and Cody Putt) from New Plymouth Boys' High School receiving second place.

They join first place band winners Neon Catfish and second place The Gandharvas with the opportunity to submit a video of their original material for selection as one of the top 10 national finalists to play off in Auckland on September 18.

Neon Catfish from New Plymouth Girls' High School took out first place at the event. Neon Catfish placed second in the region in 2020.



Abi Connelly, the lead singer and guitarist of the emo pop-punk band, said it was "so cool" to have all their hard work recognised.

"There was a lot of excitement because it was our last Smokefreerockquest and we wanted to make it really memorable. We're really good friends and we've known each other for five years. It's not just being in a band, but getting to know each other while being in a band as well."

The other members of Neon Catfish are Emma Kehely (drums) and Ella Simpson (bass).



Second place in the band category went to The Gandharvas from New Plymouth Boys' High School, comprised of Nixon Tyler (guitar, vocals), Kalani Tamati (guitar), Bailey Bryant (drums), and Marius Schnetzer (bass).



Founder and director Glenn Common says the potential of each new round of regional finalists is reflected in a music industry full of past participants.



"It's fascinating for us to look back at success stories like Kimbra, Marlon Williams and Broods where we could see the star factor right back at the regional level," he says.

"Each event gives a new cohort of bands the opportunity to take their obsession with music and develop the organisational and stagecraft skills that will help them become another Kiwi music success."



The full list of awards for Taranaki is:

Band 1: Neon Catfish, New Plymouth Girls' High School

Band 2: The Gandharvas, New Plymouth Boys' High School

Band 3: The Convix, Hāwera High School

Solo/Duo 1: Jack Moser, Stratford High School

Solo/Duo 2: Caesar, New Plymouth Boys' High School

People's Choice: The Troubled, Stratford High School

Best Vocals: Lead singer from The m,c's,k's and j's, New Plymouth Girls' High School

Musicianship: Alison Greenfield from Stars Align, Sacred Heart Girls' College

ZM Best Song: Ugly Minors, New Plymouth Girls' High School

APRA Lyric Writers' Award: Emma Kehely from Neon Catfish, New Plymouth Girls' High School