Overall Merit Award winner Ronald Daly in his interview with Corporal Tu, of NZDF, at Blue Light's Life Skills programme.

Overall Merit Award winner Ronald Daly in his interview with Corporal Tu, of NZDF, at Blue Light's Life Skills programme.

A Stratford High School student has won the top award at a life skills camp.

Ronald Daly, 14, won the Overall Merit Award at the Trentham Military Base Blue Light Life Skills programme held from May 29 to June 2.

Blue Light youth worker and mentor Ariana Iti says Ronald received the award for his consistent progress, discipline and support of others.

“Ronald’s commitment was evident when he led a heartfelt haka back to the Blue Light and Defence Force team at the graduation ceremony.”

Taranaki Central Blue Light co-ordinator Saskia Mills says it was wonderful to see Ronald thrive and excel the way he did at the Life Skills camp.

Inspector Rob Sum, manager of youth and schools partnership for NZ Police, and Overall Merit Award winner Ronald Daly, of Stratford High School.

At the camp Ronald learned skills such as cooking, setting smart goals, and cleaning a room and barracks for 6am morning inspection.

He also took part in experiential learning activities including the Adrenalin Forest’s high-wire course, laser tag and strike bowling, learned parade ground drills, and took part in leaderless tasks, teamwork exercises, and physical activities.

The programme, running for 12 years, is organised by New Zealand Blue Light in partnership with NZ Defence Force.

Aimed at 14-17-year-olds, the camp provides adventure-based experiential learning and critical life skills to help young people be successful at home, school, in communities, and in employment. Up to 12 courses are held annually in Auckland, Central North Island and Burnham.

For more information about the Blue Light Life Skills camps, go to www.bluelight.co.nz.



