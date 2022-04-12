Stratford High School year 13 student Korban Johnson (17) was Taranaki's top fundraiser.

A Stratford High School student raised the most funds in Taranaki for Relay Your Way.

Relay You Way, held instead of the traditional Relay For Life event, allowed participants to choose what they did and how they did it while supporting the Taranaki Cancer Society.

Year 13 student Korban Johnson (17) raised $4555, making him the person who raised the most funds for Relay Your Way in Taranaki.

"I'm ecstatic really. Raising that much money is such a good feeling and knowing it's helping people with cancer and their families is a really good feeling."

Korban made the goal to raise as much as he can this year after losing a family member to cancer.

"I wanted to honour them by raising as much as I could."

Korban says all of his family chipped in and his fundraising sheet was shared around where his family members worked.

"They all got behind it and supported me and I'm so grateful for that, and I'm especially thankful to all those who donated. I received a lot of $20 and $50 donations which I'm stoked with. It all adds up."

Korban has taken part in Relay For Life event four times and each time he's wanted to raise more than the previous year.

"Last year I was close to $1000 so I knew I wanted to get over $1000. I never would've imagined having this much support. It makes me really appreciate how giving and supportive our community is."