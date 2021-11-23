Stratford High School senior students celebrate success at prizegiving

2021 Dux Ella Hussey (17) and proxime accessit Tony Cameron (18).

Stratford High School senior students celebrated success at their prize giving on Wednesday.

The 2021 Dux was head girl Ella Hussey, 17. She says she was thrilled to receive the award.

"I've worked towards it my whole schooling career and it's really great that all the hard work has paid off. It gives me the confidence to pursue my studies of biomedical science at University of Otago."

Proxime Accessit was awarded to Tony Cameron, 18.

"I've enjoyed my time at the school and it's rewarding to receive this award."

Tony is attending Victoria University of Wellington next year.

"I'm studying a joint degree of law and political science."

The Roodbean Trophy for all-round student was awarded to Lydia Barber, 18.

"I didn't expect it but I'm happy to have won it. Next year I'm studying for a bachelor of teaching at Waikato University.

Year 12 student Brayden Fale, 16, was awarded the Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award.

"I had a placement at Field Torque Taranaki this year. It's a great place to work and I'm thankful for the team at Field Torque for giving me the opportunity."

Brayden starts an apprenticeship with Field Torque Taranaki next year.

"Doing Gateway gave me the confidence to pursue a career in mechanical engineering and the staff at Field Torque have been super supportive."

Major prize list:

2021 Stratford High School Dux Medal, H.C.Johnson Memorial Challenge Trophy for senior mathematics and science, Rodgers Trophy for excellence in senior mathematics, Maata W.I trophy for excellence in senior fabric technology, the Arnold Cox Cup for the Outstanding Technology Student, University of Otago 150th Scholarship and the Priscilla Sandys Wunsch Trust Scholarship, University of Otago Dux Scholarship, and Rotary Club Shield for senior public speaking: Ella Hussey.

Sextus Family Trophy for Proxime Accessit, Victoria University Totoweka Scholarship and the Law Scholarship, valued at $10,000: Tony Cameron.

The Roodbeen Trophy for best all-round senior student, Vesty Family Trophy for Amess house spirit, West Family trophy for girls Basketball MVP and Sturmer Family Cup for sportsperson of the Year: Lydia Barber.

Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award: Brayden Fale.

Te Kai Poutama Whetu for top academic māori student in the senior school: Te Awe Ngatai-Turahui.

Taranaki Mathematics Association Award for interest and enthusiasm in Mathematics and Cusack Cup for Academic Excellence Year 12: Korban Johnson.

Outstanding leadership by a Senior Maori student: Alex Peihopa and Rouruina Gerrard.

Trueman Trophy for best original song competition: Jack Moser.

Carmichael Cup for senior creative writing: Rebekah Hodge.

Me Mahi Ururoa for contributions to Kapa Haka: Kauby Ngatai- Northcott.

John Needham Memorial Trophy Intermediate Public Speaking: Zoe Pitcher.

Sarah Smith Cup Most House Points for McAllister: Masyn Austin

Lawrence Trophy Most House Points for Tyrer House, Rowe Family Cup 1st XV Rugby for best team man, D S Butcher Cup for cross country and the Mrs R E Carryer Cup for Tyrer: Tyler Kidd.

Smith Trophy for girls football most valuable player girls' A: Hannah Burroughs.

Mellow Family Trophy for most improved netball player SHS A: Kate Ratu.

Janet Henry Netball Trophy for best team member SHS A: Adelaide Petrie.

Jeremiah Truman Trophy for boys most improved player Basketball: Matthew Jones and Kade Prestidge.

Student Council Cup and the Pugh Cup for Tyrer: Heidi Sextus.

Amess House Trophy for girl scoring most house points for Amess, Student Council Cup and the SHS senior girls' cross-country team Trophy for Amess: Emily Rosendaal.

Graeme Adams Memorial Trophy for most worthy member SHS 1st XV rugby: Corey Bailey.

Marchant Trophy for senior boys basketball MVP: Kaya Acero.

Gavin Family Trophy for Girls Basketball - Most Improved Player: Jordan Bolger and Tarin Nicholls.

Comrie Trophy for girls football player of the year: Tarin Nicholls.

Moore Cup: Kaleb Robinson.

R Masters Cup for Amess: Korban Johnson.

2021 sportswoman of the year: Jordan Bolger.

2021 sportsman of the year: Corey Bailey.

L.A. Alexander Trust Award: Libby Kowalewski, Jordyn Edgcombe and Amber Cox.

ITM Award Best Product Year 11 Wood Technology: Cameron Hiestand.

Golden Brush Award Best Year 11 Art Student: Charlotte Frazier.

Stratford Engineering Award: Kyle Buckthought.

Bishop Family Plaque Outstanding commitment, dedication & achievement in the Gateway programme: Keegan Lozell.

Form Art Award Best Year 12 Art Student: Sereima Lum.

Marion Davis Rosebowl best all-round senior student Home Economics: Kelly Armitstead.

The Cooper Family Award: Quinn Brophy and Zoe Armitstead.

ITM Award Best product Level 3 Wood Technology: Taleesha Kelsen.