Stratford High School Rotary competition: Students speak well at competition

From L-r: Ella Hussey (runner up), Ellie Kowalewski (winner), Jessica Huston (John Needham Trophy winner) and Jazmine Huston. Photo/ Supplied.

The generation game was the winning topic at a speech competition.

Ellie Kowalewski won the Stratford Rotary Club Stratford High School speech competition, taking the Rotary Shield.

Rotary club vice-president Peter Doyle says the competition has run for 56 years.

"Doug [Robinson] has judged the competition for a number of years. He is really great at what he does.

"The first competition was in 1964. We're very proud the event still runs."

An intermediate competition also ran for the first time, won by Jessica Huston for a speech on methamphetamine.

Peter says the students spoke well.

"They delivered their speeches confidently and should be proud of their efforts."