Past pupils, staff and families are invited to celebrate Stratford High School's 125th Jubilee. Photo / Alyssa Smith

It’s time to go back to school, says Stratford High School jubilee committee member Wayne Smith.

Last year was the 125th birthday of the school and to celebrate that milestone, past pupils, staff and whānau are all invited to return to school for a special celebration.

Wayne says planning is back in full swing after Covid-19 related uncertainties meant the event last year had to be postponed.

“The 125th birthday was in 2022, but we’re just celebrating in 2023. We look forward to inviting people back to the school to celebrate with us.”

Wayne says with rising living costs, it was important to make the event affordable.

“Everyone is feeling the pinch at the moment so we’ve done what we can to keep the costs down. We’ve changed our events slightly to make it cheaper for attendees.”

The three-day event will take place over Labour Weekend, and Wayne says there will be plenty of opportunities for people to reconnect.

“On Friday evening we have our registration night at the school hall. People can mix and mingle before the events start on Saturday and Sunday.”

The next day the school will be open for tours, led by its students.

“I’m sure this will be interesting for people who haven’t visited the school in a long time. They’ll be able to see what’s new, such as the new area outside the front of the school and also see some things that are still the same. There will be food trucks at the school so people can buy some lunch if they wish.”

It’s not a birthday without cake and Wayne says there will be a jubilee cake to celebrate, followed by group photos.

“The group photos will be of students who attended the school during a specific decade. For example 1960s, 1970s and so on.”

Bricks from the original school building on the corner of Juliet and Fenton Sts (now Mitre 10) will be used to create a jubilee wall at the front of the school. Wayne says on the day the wall will be unveiled.

“Plaques have been added to those bricks. We have time capsules from previous school celebrations to open as well.”

He says the committee is planning a sports exchange for students, with people invited to cheer on the Stratford teams.

“We hope the sports will be with Inglewood High School. Part of the reason is that prior to Inglewood High School opening in 1957, a lot of students travelled from Inglewood to Stratford for their secondary schooling.”

On Saturday evening there is a dance and light supper.

“There will be live entertainment from On Ya Bike.”

On Sunday there will be a service in the school’s hall.

“Ex-pupil Allan Oliver has organised a minister and piano player. It’s a nice way to wind down the weekend.”

There will be plenty of memorabilia available for sale he says.

“We have a jubilee book, umbrellas, beanies, glasses, coffee and travel mugs and even cooler bags. These are on sale now on the school’s website.

He says registrations for the events are now open.

“We look forward to celebrating with our past pupils, staff and families.”

The Details:

What: Stratford High School 125th jubilee

When: Labour Weekend, October 20-22

Where: Stratford High School

Cost: Early bird registrations (until Monday, July 31): $25; late registration (Tuesday, August 1, onward): $35; jubilee celebration (Saturday night band and continuous grazing table): $40.

Registration: stratfordhigh.school.nz or the Stratford High School jubilee Facebook page











