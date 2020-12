The school donated almost 1000 items to Stratford Foodbank. Photo/ Supplied.

Almost 1000 food items will be donated to Stratford Foodbank from Stratford High School students.

The junior student council members organised the last mufti day for students to help out the food bank.

Students each brought in a food item to school with the total being just under 1000 items.

Teacher Wendy Walker says this was an amazing response from the students in a difficult year which has seen lots of change.