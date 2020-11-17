Stratford High School leavers have shirts signed by Prime Minister

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signed some of the Year 13s' shirts. Photo/ Jeanette Bell

Across the country, Year 13 students have signed each other's shirts over the past few weeks as they leave high school.

While the shirts were signed by friends some Stratford High School students also had a special signature added to their shirts.

When Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern surprised Stratford High School students at their prizegiving last week, she even took the time to grab a sharpie and sign some shirts.

Brittany Leeman, 18, says she enjoyed Jacinda's speech.

"She spoke really well and she had everyone's attention."

Jack Manley, 18, says it was a surprise to have the PM at the prizegiving.

"It was very unexpected but also really exciting. I really enjoyed listening to the motivational speech she gave."

Once the prizegiving was over Jack says he and his friends approached Jacinda to sign their shirts.

"Everyone signs each other's shirts in Year 13 and having the Prime Minister's signature is an added bonus. It's so awesome she signed our shirts."

From left: William Kurth, 18, Liam Mills, 18, Jack Manley, 18, Brittany Leeman, 18, and Ethan Parker, 18, had their shirts signed by the PM. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

The PM herself posted a photo of the short signing on her Instagram story, with a message to parents. The caption read 'To the parents who paid for the uniforms I destroyed, I apologise.'

William Kurth, 18, also had his photo taken with the PM, but to his surprise it was at her request.

"She pulled me and my friend Kendin over as she wanted a picture with our mullets. It was pretty good that Jacinda wanted a photo with us boys it really felt like a proud moment."

The mullet photo also made it to the PM's Instagram story where she tagged All Black Jack Goodhue who is well-known for his mullet.

'Bit of competition here @jack_goodhue. While there was no award for best school mullet, there should have been. I was impressed'.

William Kurth (left) and Kendin OByrne with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo/ Jeanette Bell

William says he doesn't see the competition between him and Jack.

"It felt like I was famous being on Jacinda's Instagram that was pretty cool. I think that the All Blacks need to have mullets because they are sick and Jack Goodhue's mullet isn't as good as mine. Mine definitely wins."